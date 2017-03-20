Vancouver COS Store Opens In Gastown

I still remember stepping into COS for the first time in Berlin in 2009. Who made these beautiful clothes with clean and modern lines? Actually, it’s part of the H&M Group – why don’t we have this in Canada?

As someone who rarely wears patterns or prints or embellishments, I was quickly drawn to the understated clothes at COS – standing for “Collection of Style”. The clothes seemed perfect for my transition to a more grown-up wardrobe, with younger brands no longer working for me.

My love for the brand continued as each time I stepped into a city with a COS, I’d make sure to stop by and shop. And it was no different when I travelled to Japan and Hong Kong last year, my childhood best friend took me to every single COS store as we travelled from city to city. You know, just in case you missed something from the previous store.

I’m pretty happy – to say the least – that COS has touched down in Vancouver last week, the fourth Canadian store. The 3,000 square foot store in located in historic Gastown at 18 Water Street. Right now you’ll find the Spring/Summer 2017 line in store – men and women.

Next time you’re in the neighbourhood, pop by the new COS store and if you’ve never been to a COS store before – let us know what you think!