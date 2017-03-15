Where to Buy Grad Dresses in Vancouver

Posted updated: March 2017

Grad dress shopping is a rite of passage. For some, it’s your first important “grown-up” dress. It’s also your chance to get totally glamorous to celebrate the end of high school. If you’re on the hunt for an Oscar-worthy gown to wow the class of 2017, be sure to check out these dress shops in Vancouver. There are plenty of beautiful off-the-rack options to be found at a variety of price points. If you’re worried that you and your homeroom frenemy might show up in the same dress, don’t forget to ask if the store will let you register your dress and school so you’re purchasing a dress that no one else will have come grad night (fashion crisis averted!)

Now, grab your mom and your bestest gal pals and hit the ground running to find that perfect dress. Here’s where to shop for dresses in Vancouver. Don’t forget to download THE STYLE SPY GRAD GUIDE 2017 (below). It’s your complete guide to finding your dream dress and a hair and makeup artist to pull your grad look all together!

TOPSHOP, Hudson’s Bay Downtown Vancouver and Richmond Centre Mall: You’ll find a fun collection of cocktail party dresses – think flirty midi-length dresses that you can seriously dance in. This season, you’ll find sparkly black sequins, metallic jacquard patterns, delicate lace and on trend ruffle details. TOPSHOP also offers a free personal shopping experience – book an appointment to get grad ready, cause you’ll find all your grad accessories there too.

Ever New, Pacific Centre, Vancouver and Richmond Centre Mall, Richmond – If you’re looking for embellishments, bardot necklines, hi-lo hemlines or water colour prints, Ever New will have you covered. This Australian fashion retailer has a ton of grad-worthy dresses that are soft, feminine and pretty.

After Five, Oakridge Mall, Vancouver– Looking for a dress with tulle and sparkles? After Five will make your prom princess dreams come true. The more glitter the better, right? You’ll have so many brands to choose from, including Jovani, La Femme, Mon Cheri, Scala and Sherri Hill.

Tiffany Bridal, East Hastings Street, Vancouver – Tons of floor weeping gowns to choose from. If you’re looking for a celebrity-inspired fashion forward dress, this is your place to find it. The staff here are super friendly and knowledgable, so don’t be afraid to ask for help. There’s also large mirrors for you check out the dress from all angles.

Brentwood Bridal, Brentwood Town Centre, Burnaby – This expansive bridal store also caters to grads with a large selection of grad and special occasion dresses. Check out dresses from designers Jovani (above), Blush and Le Gala.

Bella Sposa Evening Wear, New Westminster – Located on Columbia Street in New Westminster where you’ll find a host of other bridal and evening gown stores. You’ll find a wide selection of on-trend floor length gowns, including this stunning silver sequin backless number.

Champagne & Lace, Abbotsford – This is the spot to go to in the Fraser Valley, you’ll find brands like Alyce Paris, Angela & Alison, Blush, J’adore, Jolene, Ellie Wilde, Mori Lee and La Femme. Off the rack gowns are available, and dresses that need to be ordered can be rushed for an added fee.

On a budget? Don’t forget to consider and peruse local consignment shops like Front and Company and Mine & Yours. Consignment shops often stock grad appropriate dresses at this time of the year. Typically girls wear these dresses once so chances are you’ll find a one-of-a-kind frock in near-perfect condition for a fraction of the price.

Dress Shopping Tips

PINSPIRATION: Create a board on your Pinterest app and save looks and styles you like. Get inspiration by referring to your board while you’re shopping.

KEEP IT TIGHT: If shopping with friends, stick to a tight group of 2 or 3 people to keep the trying on process efficient. Too many opinions can also make the decision even harder!

IN & OUT: Wear clothes that you can easily slip in and out of like t-shirts and leggings to make changing in the dressing room quick.

GO STRAPLESS: Wear a strapless nude bra if you’re planning on trying on strapless dresses. This will give you the best look at the dress.

HAIR & MAKEUP: Make an effort with your hair and makeup so you can see the semi-full effect when you’re trying on dresses.

ALTERATIONS: Most places offer alterations, just make sure to allow extra time to get your dress fitted to a tee.

SNAP IT: Take a picture in the dresses you’re seriously considering. Keep a mental note of your top dresses. As you keep trying on new dresses and add a new one for consideration, rank that dress in your top 3, so you can keep your favourite and top choice in mind.

