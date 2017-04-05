5 Best Photo Editing Apps To Take A Better Picture

A large majority of the people whom I speak with do not use the filters within the Instagram app anymore, instead, preferring to edit their photo within the app or explore different photo editing apps elsewhere. In fact, photo editing software is more and more popular outside of Instagram, used for touchups pre-print and for general artistic exploration. Whether you want to give your selfie a fresh filter or frame your own masterpieces, here are 5 of the most popular photo editing apps to try:

VSCO Cam is a popular photo app in the design and photography community. VSCO Cam uses film-inspired filters and professional image tools to give your photos that soft, dreamy glow popular among many professionals and artists.

A Color Story is an extremely popular app among color-loving fanatics who are looking to brighten and enhance the reds, blues, pinks, and whites in their photograph. This photo editing app allows users to create dreamy pieces of art or really make their photos pop.

If you’ve ever wondered what you would look like as a Picasso, try Prisma. This app turns your photos into literal works of art, in the style of famous artists such as Van Gogh, Picasso, Levitan, and more.

Snapseed is a complete and professional photo editor made by Google. Along with groups of pre-made filters, Snapseed allows the user to tune any effect with lightning precision and adjust the strength of any filter by granular degrees.

The Pixlr app is a bit like Photoshop for beginners. It has the most impactful editing tools such as crop, adjust, blur, smooth, and sharpen laid out in easy-to-use buttons. If you’re in the market to learn how to manipulate your photos beyond a filter, this one is as simplistic as it comes.

