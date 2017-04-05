5 Easy Spring Blouses For Your Weekend Wardrobe

After an abnormally cold and snowy winter here in Vancouver, I’m more than ready to abandon my chunky knits and inject lighter and breezier blouses into my weekend ensemble. Luckily, there are a ton of options this season.

Off-the-shoulder styles continue to prevail this year, but look for interesting variations like shoulder cut-outs or one-shoulder styles. Of course, feminine details like lace and ruffles are still spring mainstays that provide a soft and romantic flair. For the traditionalists, you can never go wrong with stripes and floral prints. Pair your spring blouses with jeans for an easy weekend look that’s put together and super cute. Let’s take a reprieve from the cold and take a peek at these lovely spring blouses.

Portiana Cold-Shoulder Top, $169.50 CAD, Club Monaco

Wilfred Promener Blouse, $110 CAD, Aritzia

Double Layer Top with Lace Details, $35.90 CAD, Zara

One-Shoulder Ruffle Top in Eyelet, $128 CAD, J Crew

Striped Tie Neck Top, $76.25 CAD LOFT

