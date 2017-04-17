Gingham Is Back And Better Than Ever

Gingham has a tendency to evoke images of balmy days, picnics and generally care-free Instagram-worthy good times. It’s no wonder the adorably sweet checkered print is finding its way onto just about everything for spring. So shake off your winter uniform of grey and black and add this vintage revival to your repertoire.

Feeling like going old school? Opt for soft colors and a pretty, off-shoulder, ultra-girly vibe. Want to put a fresh spin on an old classic? There are also gingham versions of all your favourite spring trends, including keyhole cuts, playsuits and bell sleeves or more subtle variations like embroidery and ruffles. Take a look at some of our very favourite gingham styles below!

Floral Print Gingham Skirt, $69.90 CAD, ZARA

Gingham Dress With Ruffled Sleeves, $69.90 CAD, ZARA

TOPSHOP Gingham Jumpsuit, $80 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

TOPSHOP Gingham Embroidered Shirt, $60 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Design Lab Lord & Taylor Gingham Off-Shoulder Top, $28.80 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Valencina Gingham Shorts, $79.00 CAD, Club Monaco

Hip Tease Gingham Skirt, $50 CAD, Nasty Gal

Beachwood Gingham Dress, $60 CAD, Nasty Gal

