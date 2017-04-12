Metrotown UNIQLO – BC’s First Store To Open This Fall

I was pretty happy to see this news come through my inbox. I always make sure to do a UNIQLO stop wherever I can find one. Basics are essentials in a wardrobe and UNIQLO does them well. I practically live in a pair of UNIQLO pajama pants that my friend from Hong Kong gifted me – the most comfortable pj pants I’ve ever owned!

This is the third UNIQLO in Canada and will be at Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, BC. Spanning 20,630 square feet (sketches look like it’ll be two floors) – you’ll find the brand’s full range of core items of men, women, kids and babies. Stay tuned for updates on exact dates!