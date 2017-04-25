Rainy Day Accessories To Beat The Rain

We all know the saying: April showers bring May flowers. Nothing screams spring more than the colourful bouquets of tulips popping up in front of every corner grocer or on your Instagram feed. With spring being right around the corner, the constant greyness of rain can put a real damper on the days leading up to sunnier days. Instead of letting the gloomy forecast get you down, we’ve rounded up 3 quintessential rainy day accessories to carry you from now until summer.

1. Umbrella

What the world needs isn’t another black umbrella.

Try a bold print like the owl umbrella from The Umbrella Shop, or a bright and cheerful umbrella like the cheeky yellow ‘Merde Il Pleut’ from Kent Street that says, “shit, it’s raining” in French.

Owls, $34.95 CAD, The Umbrella Shop

Merde Il Pleut Unisex Umbrella, $44 CAD, Kent Street Apparel

2. Raincoat

There’s nothing worse than getting caught in the rain and getting drenched. Prepare for the rain in one of these cute rain coats.

TOPSHOP Hooded Rain Mac Coat, $93.75 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Tretorn ‘Wing’s Rain Jacket, $92.97 CAD, Nordstorm

3. Rain boots

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, $211.61 CAD, Nordstrom

London Fog Chelsea Water Resistant Rain Boots, $35 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

