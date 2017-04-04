Spring Clean Your Makeup Drawer

Originally posted on May 25, 2016.

I’m the first to admit it, my makeup drawer is a mess. Over time, my hectic mornings have taken their toll and my makeup drawer often ends up full of powder spills, loose bobby pins, expired mascara tubes and who knows what else. I know I’m not the only one!

While it may feel hard to set aside a time to sort through your cosmetics, a well-organized makeup inventory is a must-have for the girl on the go! Keeping your makeup neat and tidy will help remind you when products are expiring, keep you from buying duplicates, and help you locate what you need in a hurry. At a loss where to begin? Check out these tips to get your makeup organized and stay that way!

1. Keep your brushes safe. If you keep your makeup brushes in your drawer, make sure you’re keeping them in a brush caddy – or store them in a jar on your countertop. Keep a daily brush shampoo in plain sight so you remember to clean them regularly and prevent build up that can be transferred to your skin.

Sephora Collection The Natural: Citrus Brush Cleaner, $14 CAD, Sephora

Brush Roll MAC Large, approx $65 CAD, MAC Cosmetics

2. Purge your collection. Look through your current makeup and thrown out anything that has expired. Can’t remember when you bought it? It’s likely expired. To make things easier for the next time, consider labelling your products with dates when you buy them. Check out our piece on makeup expiration dates here

3. Separate the best from the rest. Make note of the products you use the most often and give them a priority spot in your collection so that they’re within easy reach. I like to put all my goodies I only use sporadically into a separate cosmetic case. Choose a clear container for storage so you don’t forget what’s in there!

Clearly MAC Large Rectangle, approx $39 CAD, MAC Cosmetics

4. Round up stragglers. My drawer tends to turn into a graveyard for loose bobby pins. A helpful way to combat this issue is to add a magnetic strip to the inside of your drawer. This is also a great place to store your tweezers and nail accessories for easy access!

5. Use drawer dividers. How you divide your makeup (colour, product, brand, consistency etc.) is up to you, but divvying up your products makes even a massive makeup collection seem neat and manageable. You can either invest in a store-bought divider, use something inexpensive like a tackle box or kitchen drawer divider, or get crafty and DIY your own.

CosmoCube Vanity Tray, $77 CAD, Sephora

Godmorgon Box With Compartments, $21.99 CAD, IKEA

What’s your secret for keeping your cosmetics drawer organized? Let us know in the comments below!

