The Best Drugstore BB and CC Creams

Image via Vogue

Beauty is expensive. Between treatments, skincare and makeup, I feel like I shell out a lot on products! And that’s why I love discovering awesome, moderately priced drug store finds to replace pricier items in my arsenal.

Now, I used to have a steadfast rule that foundation was one product worth splurging on. And I stand by that! But when it comes to BB and CC creams, there are plenty of drugstore brands that have nailed it beautifully. BB and CC creams are generally made of lighter formulas specifically aimed at evening out your skintone (BB creams) and colour correcting issues like sallowness or redness (CC creams). And with both BB and CC creams acting as a moisturizer, primer, serum and sunscreen in one, you’ll save big on time (and money). Check out some of my favourites below!

CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream, $6.99 CAD, London Drugs

NYC BB Cream, $14.99 CAD, London Drugs

Physicians Formula Super BB Cream, $17.99 CAD, London Drugs

Rosaliac CC Cream, $34 CAD, Beauty Boutique by Shopper Drug Mart

Almay Smart Shade CC Luminous Primer, $17.99 CAD, London Drugs



Uriage Roséliane CC Cream 30, $27.95 CAD, Beauty Boutique by Shopper Drug Mart

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram