The New Wave Of The Choker Trend: Dainty & Layered 

Unless you’ve been living under a rock I’m sure you’re well aware that the 90’s-inspired choker trend has come back in style in a major way. Black ribbon and velvet chokers have been worn by every stylish babe with just about every outfit for the last few seasons. But as we head into spring and summer, the choker trend is getting a fresh, feminine update. The new wave of the choker trend has shifted to dainty, lightweight, metallic chains layered to give a cascading effect. Layer with multiple chokers in varying widths and lengths to achieve the look.

Chokers paired up with a lariat or Y-necklaces are another great necklace combo that look best with a v-neck neckline. I find this look lighter and more flattering in that it doesn’t cut your neck off like a thick, dark choker might, instead it’s more elongating. I’m fairly certain I’ll be wearing a version of layered gold necklaces everyday as soon as the sun shows up in Vancouver and I don’t need my raincoat and sweaters on a daily basis.

Aimee Y-Choker, $42 CAD, Baublebar

Patrina Choker Set, $42 CAD, Baublebar

Nydirewiel, $12 CAD, ALDO

Stellar Choker Trio, $96.38 CAD, Olive and Piper

Snake Chain Choker Necklace, $20 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Three-Strand Necklace, $14.99 CAD, H&M

