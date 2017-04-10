The Whole Package: Best Beauty Products You Can Pick Up At Whole Foods

Let me start this by saying I am a big Whole Foods fan. Like many millennials, I am totally sold on the beautiful layout, delicious fresh cut fruit, organic bulk foods and simply better-than-I-could-make-at-home smoothie bar. But there’s one other area that Whole Foods unexpectedly excels in. And that’s the beauty department.

Make your grocery store a one-stop shop without sacrificing the quality of beauty products. There are some awesome finds just steps the cereal aisle! From makeup to skincare, they have you covered with a wide range of sensitive skin friendly, organic products. Check out some of our favorites for yourself.

Acure Brightening Facial Scrub, approx $11.12 CAD, Whole Foods

Weleda Wild Rose Smoothing Day Cream, approx $28.64 to $28.82 CAD, Whole Foods

Alaffia Everyday Coconut Texture Spray, approx $17 CAD, Whole Foods

Dr. Bronner’s Liquid Pure-Castile Soap, $14.99 CAD, Whole Foods

Aura Cacia Organic Argan Skin Care Oil, $15.31 CAD, Whole Foods

Dr. Hauschka Soothing Cleansing Milk, approx $52 CAD, Whole Foods

Alba Botanica Drink It Up Coconut Milk Natural Hawaiian Conditioner, $10.99, Whole Foods

