Tried & Tested: Biossance 100% Squalane Oil

I never thought I would say this but I’m done with argan oil. For the past 5 years, I’ve religiously mixed argan oil with my daytime and nighttime moisturizer to keep my skin soft and supple. Don’t get me wrong, argan oil has been successful at keeping my skin soft and glowy. But I never imagined there could be something better until I discovered 100% squalane oil by natural skincare line Biossance.

To be honest, I had never heard of squalane oil before. Turns out, our skin cells actually produce its own amount of squalane which is responsible for retaining moisture in the skin. But try as we might, there’s no messing with time and as we age, the amount of squalane we produce and retain decrease resulting in dry and rough skin.

Squalane has long been considered a luxury skincare ingredient because the primary way to obtain it was to harvest it from shark liver (yikes). Luckily and responsibly, Biossance biochemists have come up with a patented technology to naturally derive squalane from sugarcane, resulting in a 100% plant-based squalane that’s eco-friendly. Biossance squalane oil actually provides you with the moisture you were born with. Don’t you just love science?

Claim to fame… Biossance 100% squalane oil is a weightless multi-purpose oil for your face, body and hair. It hydrates instantly by locking in essential moisture, accelerates cell turnover and makes skin appear softer and smoother.

Formulation… A clear, thin and odourless oil that absorbs quickly into skin. I find squalane oil absorbs more quickly into the skin and feels less greasy than argan oil.

How to use it… A little goes a long way. I use one pump and mix it with my moisturizer in the morning (and under my makeup) and again at night. You can also apply it straight up as well, and also use it on your hair and body.

The result… At the risk of sounding like a commercial, I hands down love this stuff. My skin is oh-so-soft with a dewy appearance.

The biggest difference I find between squalane and argan oil is that squalane keeps my skin moisturized for longer. I find when I slather argan oil on my face before bed, it gets fully absorbed while I’m asleep and my skin feels parched the next morning. With squalane oil, my skin is still soft and supple when I wake up. I also find the squalane oil really helpful for fighting ezcema. Just recently, I was combatting a small dry patch on my skin and after 3-4 days of applying squalane oil straight to the dry patch, my skin healed quite quickly without the need to use a cortisone cream.

Good to know… Biossance also makes a Squalane and Peptide Eye Gel that I’ve been testing out for dark circles, along with a Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil that I’m keen to get my hands on. In the meantime, if you’re a moisture fiend like me, I urge you to give squalane oil a try. Biossance 100% Squalane Oil is available exclusively at Sephora, $68 CAD for 100 ml.

