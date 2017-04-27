Win A Drop Connected Kitchen Scale & Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie Cookie Recipe

Watch the Drop app on the right as I put in just the right amount of ingredient.

One of my favourite childhood toys was my Easy Bake oven. I was fascinated with watching mini-cakes bake in the light bulb powered oven – ones that you could eat after!

When I ran out of Easy Bake cake mix, I thought I could make it myself – without a recipe and at the age of 7. I’d sneak into the kitchen and scoop out random amounts of flour and sugar from the large glass jars my Mom kept her dried goods in. I might’ve added some water and needless to say, the cakes did not turn out and were inedible.

My childhood experiences did not discourage me from baking, cause it’s something I love to do when I have a free moment. I know a lot of people find baking intimidating – a teaspoon of this, a table spoon of that, a 1/4 cup of this and 1 1/4 cup of that. If you don’t have a natural knack for baking, there’s a lot of room for error.

Drop Scale Connected Kitchen Scale & Recipe App

If you need a little help in the kitchen, there’s some pretty nifty tools out there to take that guesswork out. TELUS sent me a Drop scale to test drive – it’s a connected kitchen scale which not only measures your ingredients exactly, but it also guides you through a recipe step-by-step. Once an ingredient is perfectly measured, the recipe skips to the next step and cues you to add the next ingredient or do the next step (i.e. whisk ingredients). More on that later.

I turned on the scale after taking it out of the box and downloaded the Drop Recipe app to my iPhone. The scale essentially connects with your smartphone through bluetooth – the two paired up super easily and I was ready to start baking!

Flipping through the Drop Recipe app, I saw a curated collection of sweet and savoury recipes from Drop and the community – which included food bloggers and sites like Food 52 and Good Housekeeping.

You can sort through the app by “Latest”, “Top Rated”, “Community”, “Getting Started”, “Baking”, “Cocktails” and then you can search by “A-Z” and by Food Type, Meals, Occasions (i.e. Party Foods), Total Time (if you want to make a quick 30 minute recipe), Diet Type (i.e. gluten-free, paleo, vegan) and Difficulty (easy to hard).

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie Cookies Recipe

I opted for a Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie Cookies Recipe – I love chocolate and the recipe only had 5 ingredients. Here’s the recipe:

367g of Powdered Sugar

67g of Cocoa Powder

6g of Salt

2 Egg Whites

1 Egg

113g of chopped Bittersweet Chocolate

The recipes are up into steps, prepare – a listing of your ingredients and tools, make – the step by step scale measurement and walk though and discuss – if you want to share anything about the recipe or ask any questions.

How exactly does the Drop scale work? The app asked me to put my empty bowl on the scale – the Drop scale first measures the weight of your bowl. So it knows to subtract that weight from the overall ingredients.

Measuring Made Easy

The first ingredient was 367 grams of powdered sugar. Notice the round dot on the measure…this is how much ingredient I needed. As I dropped the powdered sugar in the bowl, the dial moved, and once I reached the point, it turned green and automatically moved me to the next step of the recipe.

At first, I wasn’t quite sure if a connected Drop scale was really necessary in an already busy kitchen, but I was thoroughly impressed by how I swiftly and accurately went through the recipe without needing to break out a measuring cup or measuring spoons – two less things to wash!

Next up was 67g of cocoa powder, then 6g of salt. And then the step after that, it was time to break out my whisk and mix the dried ingredients.

Don’t Forget The Chocolate

The next steps called for two eggs whites, one egg and then whisking them until combined with the dried ingredients. And then the 113 grams of bittersweet chocolate chips – where the app them told me to fold gently!

The Drop app is pretty detailed in their steps – it then asked me to line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Baking Tip: Parchment paper keeps your cookies from sticking to the sheet and decreases the chance of burning.

And then scooping the batter onto the cookie sheet. Make sure there’s enough space between your cookies as they expand.

What I think you’ll appreciate (especially if you’re not the most seasoned baker or cook), is how the guess work is really taken out. Some steps might seem obvious (i.e. scoop the cookie batter onto the baking sheets) – but sometimes, you just need everything laid out in front of you – the Drop scale does that.

I popped the cookies into a 350 degree preheated over for 14 minutes and then placed them on a wired rack to cool. Last step, which was not outlined on the app…taste testing.

Nothing Beats Homemade

These cookies were seriously as delicious as they look and perfectly baked. Next time, I will make sure to have some vanilla ice cream handy, fresh out of the oven with some gooey ice cream. Don’t forget to share!

Store the cookies in an airtight contain to keep them fresh. I enjoyed mine with a side of milk and my Sunday read, Mindy Kaling’s ‘Why Not Me’ – a funny and light read.

The Consensus

At first, I was a little skeptical. My kitchen is small, do you really need another kitchen tool? But I have say, the scale did win me over. I’m not a big fan of reading instructions – so the fact the Drop scale and my iPhone connected instantly made for a good first impression. I often follow recipes off blogs on my phone anyways, so having the phone next to me wasn’t anything different.

It was fun watching the ingredients go in and measure on the app get closer and closer to its weight goal. I can see how this connected kitchen scale would be especially valuable to anyone who wants to get into the kitchen, but feels intimidated. Nowadays, I much prefer homemade meals, I like seeing what goes into my food. The Drop scale along with the app really helps you nail the recipe accurately and takes out all those variables where you might mess up.

Another thing to note is my kitchen space wasn’t as messy when I used the scale. Typically when I bake with measuring spoons or cups, there’s a lot more ingredients that make it to the counter.

It’s pretty cool to see how technology is being weaved into our kitchens and what a connected kitchen might look like in the future. The Drop Connected Kitchen Scale costs $110 CAD and is available at TELUS Connected Experience stores across Canada.





As a TELUS Advocate this year I’ll be sharing stories in partnership with TELUS. All opinions are my own.