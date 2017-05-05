The Style Spy

Sign up for our Newsletter

Skincare
May 18, 2017

5 AHA Products To Banish Breakouts (And Their Pesky Scars)

skincareImage via Harpers Bazaar

If you’ve ever suffered from acne, hormonal breakouts, or stress induced breakouts, you’ll be familiar with the painful red bumps or dark scarring that those pesky spots leave behind. Whether it’s hyperpigmentation spots or deeper scarring, they’re a seriously annoying reminder of bad breakouts.

In my search for smoother skin, I’ve delved into the world of acids, most notably products containing AHA or BHA. AHAs and BHAs are chemical compounds found in chemical exfoliants that can remove the layer of dead skin cells and increase cell turnover to help clear up blemishes and scarring. After some patience and regular use, incorporating a chemical exfoliant into your skincare routine can leave you with noticeably brighter skin.

As with any skincare product, effectiveness depends on your skin type and skin sensitivity, so patch test or start with lower frequency of usage when introducing new products into your regime.

Here are 5 AHA products to try.

rdn-lactic-acid-5pct-ha-2pct-30ml
The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 2%, $6.50 CAD, The Abnormal Beauty Company

AHA_BHA_Clarifying_Treatment_Toner_885cf208-0b52-4c4a-bcdb-f16121f7c730COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner, $18 CAD, Chuusi

The Ordinary The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $8.70 CAD, The Abnormal Beauty Company

ihwx.1f14f86d-ae4e-46b5-b476-f5f9f2236db9.1200.800Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, approx $26 CAD, Paula’s Choice

s1064187-main-LheroRen Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, $68 CAD, Sephora

Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram



, ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.