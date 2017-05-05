5 AHA Products To Banish Breakouts (And Their Pesky Scars)

Image via Harpers Bazaar

If you’ve ever suffered from acne, hormonal breakouts, or stress induced breakouts, you’ll be familiar with the painful red bumps or dark scarring that those pesky spots leave behind. Whether it’s hyperpigmentation spots or deeper scarring, they’re a seriously annoying reminder of bad breakouts.

In my search for smoother skin, I’ve delved into the world of acids, most notably products containing AHA or BHA. AHAs and BHAs are chemical compounds found in chemical exfoliants that can remove the layer of dead skin cells and increase cell turnover to help clear up blemishes and scarring. After some patience and regular use, incorporating a chemical exfoliant into your skincare routine can leave you with noticeably brighter skin.

As with any skincare product, effectiveness depends on your skin type and skin sensitivity, so patch test or start with lower frequency of usage when introducing new products into your regime.

Here are 5 AHA products to try.



The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 2%, $6.50 CAD, The Abnormal Beauty Company

COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner, $18 CAD, Chuusi

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $8.70 CAD, The Abnormal Beauty Company

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, approx $26 CAD, Paula’s Choice

Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, $68 CAD, Sephora

