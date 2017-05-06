6 Transitional Spring Jackets To Wear Now

It’s that weird in-between time where no one can really make up their mind about whether or not spring has arrived. But there’s an upside of all this “has this or hasn’t it” weather: transitional jackets!

A transitional jacket may not be the best for rain or for when temperatures dip under 12 degrees, but they do add a nice layer of warmth to a sundress or strappy tank. They also have the ability to take your outfit from basic to stylish with one simple addition. Soak up these last few days before the heat of summer is fully upon us with some great styles, from flowy dusters to faux leather to bombers!

Miss Selfridge Belted Duster Coat, $99 CAD, ASOS

Pull & Bear Leather Look Biker Jacket, $57.04 CAD, ASOS

BDG Relaxed Denim Trucker Jacket, $94 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Urban Renewal Recycled Collarless Camo Surplus Jacket, $104 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Drape Flyaway Duster, $76.80 CAD, Express

The Group by Babaton Gilman Bomber, $175 CAD, Aritzia

