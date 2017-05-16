Anti-Aging Skincare Solutions To Try In Your 30s

Aging is inevitable, luckily there’s plenty of ways to slow down the process. If you haven’t already, visiting a dermatologist in your 30s can make a world of a difference in your anti-aging, skincare routine and overall skin health. They can assess your skin and skincare concerns to create a tailored regime that will fit your needs and even your budget. If you’re a bit lost when it comes to what you should prioritize, here’s a breakdown of some of the most common aging concerns for women in their 30’s and some of the most effective solutions for them:

Most common aging concerns in 30s

Loss of radiance

Fine lines

Increased pore size

Anti-aging solutions that may work for you

Antioxidants… Incorporating an antioxidant into your skincare regime. For example, Vitamin C which has to be delivered to skin directly and topically, not ingested. It will help with improvement of your skin’s radiance, the look of fine lines, wrinkles and discolouration. Aim for 10% concentrations, its molecular structor is considered unstable so invest in a quality product that will last the amount of time you have the product, it will be worth the price tag.

Vitamin C Serum, $74.25 CAD, Di Morelli Skin Care

Skin Ceuticals C E Ferulic Antiocidant Treatment, $165 CAD, Skin Ceuticals

Exfoliation… Induce exfoliating with peeling procedures, here are two procedures that you may want to consider:

LPL which is an intense pulse light, which is typically done once every 3-6 months

Clear + Brilliant Laser (more gentle version of fraxel)

Combining procedures and professional treatments with a quality at-home skincare regime will lead to effective results. You can pair your peeling procedure appointments with a daily at-home treatment such as Vichy’s Idealia Night Peeling formula that contains glycolic acid which will help with fine lines, enlarged pores and even dryness. Apply the liquid essence with a cotton pad before bed after washing and cleansing your face. If you use it on a regular basis, you’ll be waking up with a more radiant, even complexion in the mornings.

Vichy Idealia Night Peeling Radiance Liquid Essence, $39.95 CAD, Vichy

Sunscreen… The sun is the greatest contributor to aging. Find an SPF that is made specifically for the face. Wear it every day, make it a habit, even on gloomy days. Don’t forget to hit the tops of hands with the SPF as well. Hands and necks can be some of the easiest tells of someone’s age. Make sure to spread your SPF down your neck and décolletage . The skin in these areas is thin, sensitive and can easily show signs of aging such as sagging, sun damage, pigmentation, and irritation.

Nip + Fab Body Bust Fix Night, $16.25 CAD, available at Shoppers Drug Mart

Clarins Extra-Firming Neck Anti-Wrinkle Rejuvenating Cream, $84 CAD, Sephora

No matter what, make sure to consult with your dermatologist and do your own research to create the skin and anti-aging regime that works best for you and your skin goals.

How to choose anti-aging skincare

Read product labels and take note of the active ingredients

Research online about the manufacturer’s reputation as well as reading clinical studies

Learn about any side effects and gage if that will work with your skin’s tolerance

