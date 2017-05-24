The Style Spy

May 24, 2017

Fresh Swimsuits For Your Next Sunny Holiday

After a cold, wet and dreary spring, swimsuit season is finally upon us. Whether you’re lounging around in a poolside cabana or finding your zen on a white sandy beach, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest new styles this season.

Swimsuits such as the string bikini and the bandeau will always be summer classics, but this season we’re seeing a rise in the popularity of modern one pieces, sultry leather-look pieces, tropical prints and interesting details like ruffles and bows.

Grab a cute sarong, your favourite beach bag and a good book, and you’re ready for your next sunny spot.

Try one of the following styles below and let us know what you think:

Pull&Bear Bandeau BikiniPull & Bear Bandeau Bikini, $60 CAD, ASOS

Monki Gingham Bow Front BikiniMonki Gingham Bow Front Bikini, $50 CAD, ASOS

1.-TRIANGL-MILLY-BLACKMILLY – NEW YORK NOIR, approx $120 CAD, Triangl

Zara - TropicalFloral Print Swimsuit, $45.90 CAD, ZARA

H&M briefsBikini Briefs, $14.99 CAD, H&M

push up bikini topPush Up Bikini Top, $24.99 CAD, H&M

off the shoulder forever21Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top, $30.90 CAD, Forever21

high-cut-floral-bikini-bottomsFloral High-Cut Bikini Bottoms, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21

lemon-print-bikini-topLemon Print Bandeau Bikini Top, $25.90 CAD, Forever21

