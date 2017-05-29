I’m With The Band: 80s Rock Looks Are Making A Comeback

Now I admit, I’m not much of a rock girl. I’ll take Big Sean and Jay-Z over 80s classics any day. But I am all for the return of rock-inspired fashion! With distressed jeans, worn band tees and lots of leather look and studs, this tough-as-nails look is more off-duty model than Hot Topic. Worried you’ll feel like a bit of a poser wearing a rock and roll tee when you’re more Alt-J than Iron Maiden? Opt for a more generic vintage-style tee that embodies the distressed look and rebellious feel. Take a look at some of our favourite 80s rock inspired pieces below. With shredded holes, worn hems and more than a little leather, these pieces will have you feeling like you just walked off the stage. Big hair optional.

TOPSHOP MOTO Super Rip Joni Jeans, $68 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Quay X Desi Perkins Sahara Aviator Sunglasses, $74 CAD, Nordstrom

Rokoko Festival Body With Rock Print in Tie Dye, $24.45 CAD, ASOS

BDG Shrunken Vegan Moto Jacket, $72 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Silence + Noise Vegan Leather Biker Mini Skirt, $49 CAD, Urban Outfitters

ASOS ROCKY Wide Fit Leather Studded Cut Out Ankle Boots, $101.90 CAD, ASOS

