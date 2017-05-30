Get Your Feet Sandal Ready With Foot Lotions And Exfoliants

Originally posted on July 14, 2016.

My feet are in rough shape. They definitely need a good exfoliation and some moisturizing TLC before they become sandal ready. Operation soft and smooth feet is in order. If your feet have it rough and you’re in need of relief, look for foot lotions with exfoliating ingredients like fruit or glycolic acid which live to eat at dead skin. For hydration, look for things like shea butter, olive or rosemary oil and vitamin E which soothe and moisturize feet. I also like lotion formulas which give feet a nice cooling effect upon application. It feels like heaven when it’s hot out and your feet feel like they’re on fire. Super invigorating and a nice pick me up! To help foot lotions do their work and sink deep into the layers of your skin, a pumice stone or foot file are important tools to have on hand.

Learn more about one of the ways I soothe dry feet and some of my favourite tools and lotions. And, if desperate times call for desperate measures, dry using a foot mask. I previously reviewed and went into great detail about the infamous Baby Foot Skin Exfoliator mask.

How to Soothe Dry Feet

Before bed, soak your feet in warm and soapy water for 20 minutes. Use a pumice stone or electronic foot file to loosen and slough off dead skin cells. Rinse your feet off with clean water. Pat feet dry with a towel. Apply a foot lotion (see my picks below). Pull on a pair of cotton socks and wear overnight. Repeat this process each night until your dry feet are gone.

Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File, $59.99 CAD, London Drugs

Revlon Pumice Stone, $5.49 CAD, London Drugs

Aveda Foot Relief Moisturizing Cream, $24 CAD, Aveda – The herbal formula in this foot lotion has a pleasant smell. It’s thick, emollient and sinks in nicely into feet.

Smooth Kicks Foot Lotion, $18 CAD, Skoah – One of my all-time favourites with a great fresh scent. Upon application, you immediately get a nice tingly sensation which makes me feel like it’s really “working” on getting rid of my dry skin.

Curel Foot Therapy, $3.99 CAD, London Drugs – Luxe and rich, this foot cream is a great price but you’re not definitely going far after applying it as it is a bit greasy and needs some time to sink in. But very emollient and hydrating.

Footlogix Extra Cracked Heel Mousse Formula 3+, $34.96 CAD, Amazon.ca – This foot lotion is the most different due to its light and airy mousse formula. But being a mousse, it absorbs into your feet fast and leaves no greasy residue. I find this formula especially useful in the morning after a shower, when I want to moisturize but need to be on my feet, asap. No slipping and sliding to be had.

PediFix Gel Ultimates Moisturizing Booties, $30.80 CAD, Amazon.ca

