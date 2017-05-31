Millennial Pink Outfits We’re Lovin’

Whether you call it Millennial; Millennium; dusty; baby; or tea-rose pink, pastel pinks are making a comeback in a huge way. Much more than a passing trend, these light pink tones spark a sense of lightness in the wearer that denote youth and vibrancy. Millennial pink is also a shade that adds a bit of colour into the usual black-grey-navy-white uniform without being too loud.

To avoid looking like a full grown Barbie doll, keep the rest of your outfit palette neutral, drawing in those black, grey, olive or denim-blue tones. Here are a few pieces that are inspiring us to incorporate pink into our wardrobe rotation.

Skye Skirt, $29.99, The Main Street Exchange – Throw a light pink skirt into the mix to really fuel the spring vibes.

New Fitted Boyfriend Oxford Shirt, $54.95 CAD, The GAP – Old staple, new ways to wear the classic boyfriend shirt.

Selected Vento Coat, $234.36 CAD, ASOS – Keep the rest of your outfit simple and add some pizazz with a light pink coat.

Culottes with Bow, $45.90 CAD, Zara – Try a pink version of last year’s breakout trend.

Printed Palazzo Trousers, $49.90 CAD, Zara – Breathe new life into a tried and true wardrobe staple.

BDG ‘80s Denim Trucker Jacket, $94 CAD, Urban Outfitters – The simplest way to add some pink into your life.

Raw-cut Sweatshirt Dress, $30.90 CAD, Forever 21 – An oversized sweatshirt dress that’s lounge-worthy.

Mini T-shirt Dress, $19.90 CAD, Forever 21 – A classic t-shirt dress in a soft and feminine hue.

Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram