Nothing screams the return of spring like vibrant cherry blossoms and a simple floral dress. After too many months of feeling constrained in sweaters and long sleeves, my goal is to find lightweight fabrics and unstructured dresses that move with you. Dresses that have bright pops of colour are also a sight for sore eyes, taking you out of the banality of winter and towards new awakenings.

This season, look for updated florals with thigh-high splits, ruffles, and tie-front cut outs. Here is a roundup of our favourite floral dresses for spring:

Maxi Floral Dresses

Floral Print M-Split Maxi Dress, $86.90 CAD, Forever 21

Strapless Floral Maxi Dress, $33.90 CAD, Forever 21

Bright Floral Dresses

TOPSHOP Spot Floral Tea Dress, $51 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Boohoo Floral Print Tie Back Detail Skater Dress, $36.68 CAD, ASOS

Cute Floral Rompers

River Island Cami Playsuit In Floral Print, $71.33 CAD, ASOS

River Island Floral Print Frill Sleeve Jumpsuit, $97.82 CAD, ASOS

Flowy Floral Dresses

Mini Dress With Printed Belt, $69.90 CAD, ZARA

Vero Moda Floral Wrap Dress, $71.33 CAD, ASOS

