Our Favourite Floral Dresses For Spring
Nothing screams the return of spring like vibrant cherry blossoms and a simple floral dress. After too many months of feeling constrained in sweaters and long sleeves, my goal is to find lightweight fabrics and unstructured dresses that move with you. Dresses that have bright pops of colour are also a sight for sore eyes, taking you out of the banality of winter and towards new awakenings.
This season, look for updated florals with thigh-high splits, ruffles, and tie-front cut outs. Here is a roundup of our favourite floral dresses for spring:
Maxi Floral Dresses
Floral Print M-Split Maxi Dress, $86.90 CAD, Forever 21
Strapless Floral Maxi Dress, $33.90 CAD, Forever 21
Bright Floral Dresses
TOPSHOP Spot Floral Tea Dress, $51 CAD, Hudson’s Bay
Boohoo Floral Print Tie Back Detail Skater Dress, $36.68 CAD, ASOS
Cute Floral Rompers
River Island Cami Playsuit In Floral Print, $71.33 CAD, ASOS
River Island Floral Print Frill Sleeve Jumpsuit, $97.82 CAD, ASOS
Flowy Floral Dresses
Mini Dress With Printed Belt, $69.90 CAD, ZARA
Vero Moda Floral Wrap Dress, $71.33 CAD, ASOS
Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram