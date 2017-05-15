Shoe Trend: Bow Slides For Your Fancy Feet
If you’re contemplating what spring and summer sandals to buy, you’ll want to add bow slides to your list. Aside from being as comfortable as wearing slippers, the pretty bows add a dainty and feminine flair to an otherwise simple shoe. Pair your bow slides with denim to elevate an everyday look or wear with a midi skirt to be extra fancy. My absolute favourites are the luxe jewel-toned satin bow slides from Zara. Gorgeous. Check out my other favourites below.
Satin Bow Slides, $44.90 CAD, Zara
Nina Garda Bow Slides, $99.11 CAD, Nordstrom
Velvet Bow Slides, $55.90 CAD, Zara
TOPSHOP Halo Bow Slides, $35 CAD, The Bay
Sudini Rumi Sandal, $129.30 CAD, Nordstrom
