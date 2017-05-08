The Style Spy

Sign up for our Newsletter

Obsessions
May 8, 2017

Stunning Spring Dresses For The Babe On A Budget

As a true girly-girl there are few things I enjoy more than a cute spring dress. Casual or dressy, I just can’t seem to get enough of them. Comfortable and breezy, spring dresses are the perfect “I didn’t know what to wear today” piece for every day. My only problem is that there are far too many that I want to buy. Ruffles, florals, bodycon or skater skirt – how can we really be expected to choose?

Luckily many of our favourite brands have given us a wide array of adorable, trendy spring dresses to rock all season and into the summer without breaking the bank. Take a look at some of our favourite budget-friend finds at any price point!

Less than $100

River Island Floral Print Smock Dress ASOSRiver Island Floral Print Smock Dress, $91.71 CAD, ASOS

TOPSHOP Strappy Floral Wrap DressTOPSHOP Strappy Floral Wrap Dress, $80 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Less than $75

Ruffle off the shoulder dress expressRuffle Off The Shoulder Dress, $69.90 CAD, Express

Princely Dress AritziaTalula Princely Dress, $55 CAD, Artizia

Less than $50

Pleated dress H&MPleated Dress, $49.99 CAD, H&M

ASOS Ultimate Ribbed Midi Vest Dress with Raw EdgeASOS Ultimate Ribbed Midi Vest Dress with Raw Edge, $36.68 CAD, ASOS

Less than $25

ASOS Midi Cami Bodycon DressASOS Midi Cami Bodycon Dress, $24.45 CAD, ASOS

Jersey dress H&MJersey Dress, $17.99 CAD, H&M

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram



, ,

Related Posts

Reader's Comments

  1. Comment by Jess | May 8, 2017

    You know you’re broke when you scroll right to the bottom.
    *facepalm*

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.