Stunning Spring Dresses For The Babe On A Budget

As a true girly-girl there are few things I enjoy more than a cute spring dress. Casual or dressy, I just can’t seem to get enough of them. Comfortable and breezy, spring dresses are the perfect “I didn’t know what to wear today” piece for every day. My only problem is that there are far too many that I want to buy. Ruffles, florals, bodycon or skater skirt – how can we really be expected to choose?

Luckily many of our favourite brands have given us a wide array of adorable, trendy spring dresses to rock all season and into the summer without breaking the bank. Take a look at some of our favourite budget-friend finds at any price point!

Less than $100

River Island Floral Print Smock Dress, $91.71 CAD, ASOS

TOPSHOP Strappy Floral Wrap Dress, $80 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Less than $75

Ruffle Off The Shoulder Dress, $69.90 CAD, Express

Talula Princely Dress, $55 CAD, Artizia

Less than $50

Pleated Dress, $49.99 CAD, H&M

ASOS Ultimate Ribbed Midi Vest Dress with Raw Edge, $36.68 CAD, ASOS

Less than $25

ASOS Midi Cami Bodycon Dress, $24.45 CAD, ASOS

Jersey Dress, $17.99 CAD, H&M

