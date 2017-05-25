The Best Luxe-For-Less Beauty Products For An At-Home Spa Day

With our busy lives and hectic schedules, it goes without saying that we could all use a little pampering. Unfortunately, a monthly spa day isn’t in the budget for most of us! Luckily, with so many luxurious at-home treatments availablet, it’s easier than ever to make your home the perfect sanctuary for some beauty R&R. So, dim the lights, put on a nature soundscape and give your mind and body a rest with some of the most relaxing and inexpensive products for an at-home spa day.

Grace Ceramic Aroma Diffuser, $56 CAD, Escents – No spa day is complete with the relaxing scents of lavender and eucalyptus in the air. Before you lay back and relax, indulge with your favourite essential oils diffusing through the room.

Lip Scrubtious, $19 CAD, MAC Cosmetics – Give yourself a little lip service, and pamper those puckers. Lip scrubs smell and taste delicious, and additionally leave your lips feeling soft, smooth and kissable.

Ceridwen’s Cauldron, $10.95 CAD, LUSH Cosmetics – Sometimes all it takes to unwind is a long, warm soak in the tub. Turn your bath into a luxury spa experience with a heavenly scented bath oil. As a bonus, the oils are also wonderfully moisturizing.

Rainforest Moisture Hair Butter for Dry Hair , $8 CAD, The Body Shop – There’s no need confine your spa day to your skin. Give your hair a deeply conditioning experience with a moisturizing hair butter – and be sure to massage your scalp for some extra TLC.

Mask of Magnaminty – Self-preserving , $14.95 – $26.95 CAD, LUSH Cosmetics – Did you know there are also face masks for your body? These self-preserving masks from Lush pull double duty – coat yourself from hairline to toes for a full body skin treatment.

Sephora Collection Eye Mask, $6 CAD, Sephora – These one-use paper masks from Sephora are specialized to target any skin issues you might be having. Moreover, they’re so inexpensive that you can try them all depending on what your skin needs at the time. Don’t forget the cucumber slices for your eyes!

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram