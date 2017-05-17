Trend To Try: Kick Flare Denim

I know the idea of kick flare denim likely brings to mind some version of bell-bottoms that sound like a serious nightmare for anyone not built like Bella Hadid. But while kick flare does embody the bohemian spirit of bell bottoms, the profile is decidedly more modern and less dramatic. Like bell-bottoms, kick flare denim starts to widen just below the knee, though much more subtly, for a medium to slight flare (depending on the variation).

In the latest reincarnation of this trend, the flared leg is also cropped right above the ankle – the most flattering and leg elongating cut. Intrigued? Wondering how to pull it off? Look no further and draw your inspiration from our favourite looks below!

Mid-Rise Stay-White Flare Ankle Jeans for Women, $42 CAD, Old Navy

Current Elliott The Kick Raw-Edge Flare Jeans, $274 CAD, Hudson’s Bay

Kick Flare Regular Jeans, $39.99 CAD, H&M

BDG Kick Flare High-Rise Cropped Jean – Stone Bleach, $74 CAD, Urban Outfitters

ASOS Cropped Bell Flare Jeans in Extreme Black, $65.21 CAD, ASOS

