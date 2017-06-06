6 Makeup Tips For A Flawless Complexion

Image via Harper’s Bazaar UK

Being able to get your complexion looking flawless is the ultimate skin and makeup goal. Skin can be tricky though, it doesn’t alway cooperate or do what you want it to. I’m looking at you annoying pimples and dry patches. Try out these 6 makeup techniques to get your best skin.

Tip #1: Prep, hydrate and prime your skin and lips!

A great make up application truly does start with a good base. The more hydrated and the better you take care of your skin and lips the better make up will look when you apply it. So, take the time to prep and prime your skin properly with a serum and moisturizer. Then try Make Up For Ever’s Ultra HD Skin and Lip Boosters to prep, smooth and give you an extra blast of hydration. The lip booster plumps without the tingling or burning feeling of a typical lip plumper.

I find that when I layer my products in order of serum, moisturizer, booster, and primer, the combination gets slightly tacky, creating the perfect base for makeup to stay put.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Skin Booster, $51 CAD, Sephora

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Lip Booster (available in Clear and Light Pink), $29 CAD , Sephora

Tip #2: Cocktail your skincare, cocktail your foundation.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match throughout your routine to create a formula that’s tailored to you. If you’re in a bit more of a rush and depending if your skin is more on the dry side, mix your booster or serum right into your moisturizer, then apply.

Personally, I like to switch up my foundation’s finish depending on the day. I go between wanting a finish that’s more dewy, matte and natural where you can still see my skin and other days I want full coverage. I mix different foundations to create whatever finish and coverage my skin needs on any given day.

Tip #3: Mix loose powder with foundation to cover dry patches.

This may seem completely counterintuitive, but mix up some loose powder with your liquid or cream foundation. This will create a thicker paste-like texture. Pounce that onto any dry spots where foundation is not sticking to properly with a make up sponge or work it into the skin with a brush. Here are my two favourite loose powders:

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $47 CAD, Sephora

RCMA No Colour Powder, approx $15 CAD, BeautyLish

RCMA’s No Colour Powder is a little tricky to get in Canada, aside from ordering online. But if you live in Vancouver, I pick mine up from CurliQue Beauty Boutique on Robson Street.

Tip #4: Layer powder foundation to hide breakouts and even out skin tone.

Layer powder foundation over liquid foundation for extra coverage when and where needed. This trick works like a charm whenever you skin is breaking out or you’re looking more tired than usual. I’ve just hit pan on my bareMinerals powder foundation and plan to go pick up a new one because it’s so great for layering and adding coverage without looking cakey.

bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Powder Foundation, $37 CAD, Sephora

Tip #5: Make sure your contour isn’t too low.

To ensure that your cheek contour doesn’t end up too low, come in with your product on a brush from above with a raised elbow and blend upwards as opposed to keeping your elbow down by your side and dragging your product down. I won’t lie, it definitely feels awkward at first but you will get used to it and your contour will thank you.

Tip #6: Use a finishing powder.

Finishing powder is the last step in your makeup routine, aside from a setting spray, if you use one. A finishing powder blurs, smooths and reduces shine, fine lines and wrinkles will look diminished and the pigment will absorb excess oil all while looking like skin and not another layer of makeup.

To get the best result with your finishing powders apply it with a longer brush that has a tapered point. Pick up a small amount of product, tap off any excess, then press and roll the brush over the desired areas of your face. I love using the Banana coloured powder for under my eyes. It brightens the eye area and makes me look so much more awake.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Pressed Powder, $45 CAD, Sephora

