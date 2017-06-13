Beauty Products From Your Teen Days That Have Withstood The Test of Time

Image via Teen Vogue

There are some fads from my teenage days that I’d like to forget. In particular, my butterfly clip encrusted hair, brutal chunky highlights, and obsession with looking surfer girl cool, a la Blue Crush. But I didn’t have it all wrong. Some of our favourite cult classic beauty products from our teen years have aged surprisingly well –- and their prices have barely changed a bit! The very same masks, salves and hair treatments that you loved in your early years still have what it takes to cleanse and condition. So go ahead and get nostalgic repurchasing some of your old beauty staples -– after all, you never forget your first love!

Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve, $7.50 CAD, Sephora – Still one of the best (and most fragrant) salves in the business for curing your skin ailments, from irritation to dry lips.

Batiste Dry Shampoo, $5.99 CAD, London Drugs – Even compared with some of the newest and most cutting edge dry shampoos, this oldie is a goodie – especially when you take price into consideration!

Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, $13.99 CAD, London Drugs – Unsurprisingly, it’s just as satisfying to pull blackheads out of your nose as an adult. If anything, these babies work even better than you remember.

Aussie Moist Deep Treatment 3 Minute Miracle Treatment, $3.99 CAD, London Drugs – In terms of cheap, quick deep conditioning treatments, it doesn’t get much better than this. Expect shining, healthy looking, delicious smelling hair in three minutes.

St. Ives Fresh Skin Exfoliating Apricot Face Scrub, $1.99 CAD, London Drugs – While I wouldn’t use this every day, this fresh smelling scrub provides an awesome gentle exfoliator that won’t leave your skin dried out or irritated.

Noxzema The Original Deep Cleansing Classic Clean Cream, $7.99 CAD, London Drugs – You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck with these massive tubs. With its trademark tingling and effortless makeup removal properties, Noxzema still provides a gentle, moisturizing wash that leaves your skin feeling smooth and clean.

What are beauty products from your younger days that you think deserve a resurgence? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram