Ditch the Skirt: 6 Dressy Jumpsuits Perfect For A Night Out

It’s finally starting to feel like summer –- and as anyone will tell you, warm summer days lead to hot summer nights. But when you’ve had a full day at the office (or the beach -– because let’s be honest, the sun can really drain you of energy), sometimes the thought of doing your makeup and picking out the perfect outfit can feel like an awful lot of work.

Enter the dressy jumpsuit! A beautiful, put-together outfit that leaves you with no excuses to bail on (or even be late to) your night on the town. Moreover, these chic one-pieces are more comfortable than a mini skirt and easier to move in than a body con dress -– yet just as alluring. Vogue has even deemed it the new cocktail dress! Take a look at your new favourite summer night staple below.

Slub Knit Surplice Jumpsuit, $13.30 CAD, Forever 21

Wilfred Free Iskra Romper, $65 CAD, Artizia

Wilfred Écoulement Jumpsuit, $178 CAD, Aritzia

Bandeau Jumpsuit, $25.99 CAD, ZARA

Short Printed Jumpsuit, $29.99 CAD, ZARA

Silence + Noise Tori Twisted Cupro Jumpsuit, $99 CAD, Urban Outfitters

ASOS Wrap Front Jersey Jumpsuit with Short Sleeve, $50.95 CAD, ASOS

ASOS Jumpsuit in Satin with Strapping Corset Bodice, $101.90 CAD, ASOS

