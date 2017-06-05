Get Your Hands On The Old School Sneakers All The Celebs Are Rocking

No, not Adidas Superstars (though those are back in a big way as well) – we mean the classic Old Skool Vans, of course! Spotted on just about everyone from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna, the classic 1977 sneaker is once again the shoe to have. Perfectly casual, comfortable and adaptable, these timeless sneakers with the iconic side stripe seem to go with just about anything – from athleisure to suits to body con dresses. With 26 fresh different colours, and at just $60 USD, you might just want to snatch up a few pairs – skateboard optional!

Unsure how to wear this trend without having flashbacks from your high school days? Take a look at some of our favourite A-list celebs rocking the look for inspiration!

Gigi Hadid via Daily Mail

Kendall Jenner via Teen Vogue

Kourtney Kardashian via Starstyle.com

Ashley Benson via stealherstyle.net

Kristen Stewart via GQ

Hailey Baldwin via starstyle.com

Keke Palmer via Instagram

Jessica Alba via Daily Mail

Interested in picking up a pair? Check out the Vans Canada website to find a store near you.

