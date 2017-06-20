Splurge vs. Steal: Cry-Proof Wedding Makeup

Image via Refinery29

The start of the summer season often signals the start of wedding season, and weddings tend to warrant more hard-working makeup. Whether you’re prone to crying at weddings or your makeup melts underneath the hot sun, there is something that will stop your makeup from lasting long into the night in time for dinner and dancing. Here is a list of cry-proof makeup products to try for your next wedding.

Primer

Splurge: Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, $63 CAD, Sephora – An oil-free primer with silky texture that repels water so makeup stays looking freshly applied all day.

Steal: Too Faced Shadow Insurance, $24 CAD, Sephora – This ultra-lightweight primer locks down eyeshadow to ensure waterproof, creaseless, budge-proof eye shadow and liner application for 24 hours.

Foundation

Splurge: Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation, $42 CAD, Sephora – A high-pigment formula with silicone elastomers and esters that provide completely matte coverage that stays waterproof, fade-proof, and transfer-resistant all day long.

Mascara

Splurge: Clinique Lash Power Mascara – Long Wearing Formula, $23 CAD, Sephora – This mascara stays put for 24 hours without smudging, and is ophthalmologist tested for contact lens wearers.

Steal: Isehan Kiss Me Heroine Make Long & Curl Super Water Proof Mascara, $17.60 CAD, Amazon – A Japanese cult favourite that holds a curl in straight Asian lashes, and is as waterproof as its name.

Lipstick

Splurge: Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $31 CAD, Sephora – A creamy, full coverage lipstick beloved by many for its extreme long-lasting power (it doesn’t even rub off when you’re eating.)

Steal: Covergirl Outlast All Day Custom Lip Colour, $13.86 CAD, Ulta – A classic drugstore long-lasting lipstick that does the trick.

Blush

Splurge: NARS Liquid Blush, $38 CAD, Sephora – From the makers of your favourite blush, NARS has developed a high-pigmented liquid blush that delivers long-lasting colour.

Steal: Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush, $25 CAD, Sephora – A new, buildable, waterproof airbrush blush mist that ensures colour won’t smudge or run, even on hot days.

Eyeliner

Splurge: Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, $25 CAD, Sephora – A high-pigment, waterproof liner that stays put all day, without fading, budging, or melting.

Eyeshadow

Splurge: Givenchy Ombre Couture Cream Eyeshadow, $32 CAD, Sephora – A luxurious cream eyeshadow that dries to powder and lasts for up to 16 hours of wear.

Splurge: Eyeko Me & My Shadow Waterproof Shadow Liner, $34.67 CAD, Ulta – An easy to use waterproof eyeshadow with a built-in blending brush and easy twist up shadow pen.

Eyebrow

Splurge: Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade, $23, Sephora – This creamy product glides on but stays smudge-free, waterproof, and lasts all day even in humid weather.

Steal: Sephora Collection – Retractable Brow Pencil in Waterproof, $16 CAD, Sephora – A long-wearing formula that stays put without smudging.

Setting Spray

Splurge: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $39 CAD, Sephora – A groundbreaking setting spray that gives your makeup some serious staying power, developed in partnership with Skindinavia.

Steal: NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup, $11.08 CAD, Ulta – A fan favourite, this matte spray helps your makeup last all day and all night.

