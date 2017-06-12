Splurge-Worthy Sunglasses Worth Investing In

Image via Gentle Monster x Song of Style

A cute pair of affordable sunglasses are a mandatory item in a girl’s wardrobe; sometimes you need something that you can throw into your purse without worry and go. However, for more special occasions like a vacation getaway or brunch with the girls, there’s nothing like a pair of jaw-dropping, neck-turning, stop-you-in-your-tracks statement sunglasses that make you feel like superwoman. We’ve rounded up a list of the most splurge worthy sunglasses, built with the finest craftsmanship and produced with the most innovative designs.

Masunaga

Founded in 1905 in Fukui, Japan, Masunaga sunglasses have spent the last few decades perfecting the 200 steps involved in making a pair of glasses. They’re the only company in Japan that integrates the entire process from sourcing raw materials and building molds in-house, to production and finishing, as this process affects detail and quality. Designs are retro cool with a distinct selection of styles, and the craftsmanship is second to none.

GMS-804SP – BK Matt II-GP, $750 CAD, Various Dealers

Gentle Monster

A designer brand that develops itself under the philosophy of “high-end experimentation,” their goal of astonishing the world with innovative eyewear does not disappoint. Avant-garde, experimental and innovative are true descriptors of this line. If you want a pair of sunglasses that have never-been-seen before, this brand is worth the investment. I had the serendipitous fortune of walking into one of their immersive retail stores in Seoul and no two pairs were the same.

New Tonic, approx $384 CAD, Gentle Monster

US101, approx $349 CAD, Gentle Monster

The Whip, approx $361 CAD, Gentle Monster

Cutler and Gross

A British luxury eyewear founded by two opticians, Cutler and Gross combines the finest Italian craftsmanship with undeniably cool style. Since 1969, the brand has cultivated a reputation on whispers from within fashion, art, and design circles. It is their belief that a handcrafted pair of glasses will reveal tiny inaccuracies – raw edges of plastic and pins – that provide character, making them unique to the wearer.

1249 Ground Cloves, $645 CAD, Cutler and Gross

0734 Crystal, $560 CAD, Cutler and Gross

Sportmax SM0024 Graphic Tortoiseshell, $715 CAD, Cutler and Gross

Thierry Lasry

Lasry’s sunglasses are made entirely in France with craftsmanship and techniques of the old world. His sunglasses are based on the concept of futuristic vintage, fusing vintage frames with modern inspiration.

Eventually, $800 CAD, Thierry Lasry

AXXXEXXXY (Gold Mosaic Tile), $800 CAD, Thierry Lasry

Butterscotchy (Tortoise & Gold), $800 CAD, Theirry Lasry

Oliver Peoples

An American luxury eyewear brand since 1987, Oliver Peoples has continued to construct sunglasses out of the finest materials with high attention to detail since its debut. Their frames are meticulously handcrafted by artisans who sculpt the material into its final product, characterized by subtle detailing, retro aesthetics, and the noticeable lack of a logo.

Ziane, approx $511 CAD, Oliver Peoples

Remick, approx $565 CAD, Oliver Peoples

Illesteva

Designed in New York and handmade in Italy, every pair of Illesteva glasses begin with a custom blend of acetate colour-way by hand, ensuring that no two pair have the exact same pattern. Each pair is individually inspected to ensure they meet pre-set quality standards.

Palm Beach Black with Silver Mirrored Lenses, approx $322 CAD, Illesteva

Leonard II Tortoise, approx $322 CAD, Illesteva

