Tips For Keeping Indoor Succulents Alive

Over the last few years, succulents have exploded in popularity and have started to pop up in every restaurant, apartment, and Airbnb rental as the millennial décor of choice. If you’ve never taken care of a succulent before or are nervous to start, don’t fret; we’ve put together a short list of common succulents, and a few simple tips you can follow to make keeping a plant alive a piece of cake.

How to Take Care of Your Succulent

Succulents that are darker in tone tend to do better without direct sunlight, which is better suited for coffee tables or nightstands away from windows. The lighter the succulent, the more sunlight it needs. Indoor succulents need about 6 hours of sunlight but can get sunburned if the light from the window gets too hot. Botanists advise keeping succulents near east facing windows for ample light without overheating your plant.

Contrary to popular belief, succulents do need ample water to survive, but that doesn’t mean you should water it every day. Overwatering (daily watering for example) will likely drown and kill your plant. Water succulents about once every two weeks, ensuring that the soil is abundantly damp, and allow the soil to dry between watering.

Dry leaves at the bottom of your plants are normal; if leaves at the top are starting to dry out and wilt, then there may be a problem but it’s natural for the bottom leaves nearest the stem to pewter out and dry up.

Make sure that your pot or vase has good drainage and air flow so your plant isn’t sitting in soggy soil. Vases that don’t allow for proper drainage could lead to wet feet or bugs that could harm your plant. Grab a good potting soil from the hardware store or mix little bits of gravel into your potting mix to ensure proper drainage.

If your plants start developing pests, there’s a simple solution to handle that. Spray mealy bugs with a bit of rubbing alcohol and pour alcohol over the soil to kill any eggs they may have laid.

5 Common Types of Succulents

1. The Zebra Haworthia is popular striped succulents from which is derives its name. A close cousin of Aloe Vera, the Zebra Haworthia is small in size and very slow growing but look very interesting which make it a perfect succulent for the home or your desk at work.

2. The ‘Blue Elf’ is a beautiful hybrid succulent that grows clustering leaves with slightly purple tips, making it a brilliant addition to any coffee table or Instagram flat lay.

3. The Echeveria Minima is a Mexico native known for its small tight clusters and blue/green colouring, as opposed to the Blue Elf’s more pale green tone. This colour morphing plant changes colour and tends to take on more blue tones depending on the season.

4. Spring of Pearls are more of a hanging plant than they are a table succulent, but its unusual shape and round, bead-like leaves make it an interesting plant and addition to the home.

5. The Perle Von Nürnberg is a rosette-forming succulent with pale gray leaves and hints of maroon that give it an ethereal glow. The Perle usually has a dusting of white powder on its leaves and does well in the heat of summer.

