Trend To Try: Sash Waist Shorts

I am a big fan of anything girly. So obviously any trend involving a bow has me intrigued. But sash waist shorts, while decidedly feminine, are not at all overly cutesy. Instead, the look is chic, mature and oh-so-flattering.

With a high rise and often a paper bag waist, sash waist shorts are meant to cinch you in where your waist is the smallest, accentuating your curves and creating the illusion of an hourglass shape. The sash creates a playful ruffle, adding a bit of volume – meaning you’ll likely want to pair them with more form-fitting pieces, or a crop top – unless you’re going for a casual loose look. Unsure how to rock the trend? Take a cue from some of these looks below!

High Waisted Gingham Print Sash Waist Shorts, $35.94 CAD, Express

BDG Paperbag High-Rise Short, $59.00 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Poplin Bermuda Shorts With Bow, $39.99 CAD, ZARA

Wilfred Marne Short, $75, Aritzia

Anree Short, $129.50 CAD, Club Monaco

ASOS Paperbag Waist Mom Shorts, $57.06 CAD, ASOS

ASOS Paperbag Waist Short, $44.83 CAD, ASOS

