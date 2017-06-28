Unique Wedding Gift Ideas

My friends are I are approaching the age group where many of our friends, colleagues, former classmates, and acquaintances are getting married. After attending a few weddings, finding unique gifts for the bride and groom starts being a challenge. If you’re in the same boat and are interested in options other than a wine opener or drink set, take a look at the list below for some wedding gift inspiration.

For the Travel Enthusiasts or Adventure Seekers

Cork Globe, $179 CAD, CB2

Luggage Tags, $61.75 CAD, Etsy

For the Domestic Mavens

Personalized Cutting Board, $53.44 CAD, Etsy

For the Sentimentalists

Wooden Box, approx $125 CAD, Artifact Uprising

Custom City Maps, $39 CAD, Customaps.com

Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram