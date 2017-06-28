The Style Spy

Jun 28, 2017

Unique Wedding Gift Ideas

My friends are I are approaching the age group where many of our friends, colleagues, former classmates, and acquaintances are getting married. After attending a few weddings, finding unique gifts for the bride and groom starts being a challenge. If you’re in the same boat and are interested in options other than a wine opener or drink set, take a look at the list below for some wedding gift inspiration.

For the Travel Enthusiasts or Adventure Seekers

cork-globeCork Globe, $179 CAD, CB2

Luggage TagsLuggage Tags, $61.75 CAD, Etsy

For the Domestic Mavens

Cutting BoardPersonalized Cutting Board, $53.44 CAD, Etsy

For the Sentimentalists

wood-box-main01-wedding-couple_2xWooden Box, approx $125 CAD, Artifact Uprising

City MapCustom City Maps, $39 CAD, Customaps.com

Reader's Comments

  1. Comment by Erica Broker | Jun 29, 2017

    Love these gifts! I am going to steal a few of these. I love personalized gifts. Check out Dreamlines wedding dress sketch, as they can created a sketch of my dress and my hubby’s suit. Oh my gosh it was amazing!

