Style Tips
Jul 11, 2017

5 Trendy Tassel Earrings & How To Wear Them

Every so often a trend comes around that is simply too cute to pass up. This year it’s the year of the tassel, with everything from shoes, pillows, tanks, bags, and earrings rocking the trend. The perfect mix of fun and flirty, tassel earrings are playful enough to wear with a casual daytime outfit and elegant enough to compliment a dressier nighttime look. Tassel earrings are versatile, coming in many different sizes, shapes, colours, and patterns that compliment a variety of face shapes.

Here are a few looks we pulled to inspire your next outfit:

For a Playful Day Poolside

Annabelle FleurImage via Annabelle Fleur

MISA Solid Tassel EarringsMisa Solid Tassel Earrings, $124.57 CAD, Shopbop

Gabriela TAsselGabriela Stud Tassel Earrings, approx $61 CAD, Baublebar

Cordelia Tassel EarringCordelia Tassel Hoop Earring, $24 CAD, Urban Outfitters

For a Casual Weekend Brunch

casual brunch

Vanessa MooneyVanessa Mooney – The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings, $58.39 CAD, Shopbop

Oscar de la Renta Class Long EarringOscar de la Renta Short Tassel Earrings, $447.67 CAD, Shopbop

Mini Gem Pastel EarringsMini Gem Pinata Tassel Earrings, approx $46 CAD, Baublebar

For Your Next Girl’s Night Out

night outImage via Pinterest

Shashi MiaShashi – Mia Tassel Fan Earrings, $54.50 CAD, Shopbop

Chan LuuChan Luu – Chain Tassel Earrings, $110.30 CAD, Shopbop

For Explorations on Your Next Beachside Vacation

Gary Pepper GirlImage via Gary Peper Girl

SerefinaSerefina Tassel Earrings, $85.64 CAD, Shopbop

Rebecca MinkoffRebecca Minkoff – Utopia Tassel Chandelier Earrings, $89.02 CAD, Shopbop

Striped Ball EarringsStriped Crispin Ball Drop Earrings, approx $41 CAD, Bauble Bar

For the Red Carpet Soiree

Rosie HuntingtonImage via Associated Press

ASOS Statement Tassel EarringASOS Statement Tassel Earrings, $16.30 CAD, ASOS

River Island Large Stud TasselRiver Island Large Stud Tassel Dangle Earrings, $24.45 CAD, ASOS

Oscar de la Renta Class Long EarringOscar de la Renta – Classic Long Tassel Earrings, $512.55 CAD, Shopbop

For a Bridal, Birthday, or Tea Party

casualImage via Dawn P. Darnell

Crispin DropsCrispin Drops, $48 CAD, Bauble Bar

Artemis Tassel EarringArtemis Tassel Earring, $34 CAD, Bauble Bar

Catalina Tassel EArringCatalina Tassel Earrings, $42 CAD, Bauble Bar

Gabriela FringeGabriela Stud Fringe Drops, $48 CAD, Bauble Bar

