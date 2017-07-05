5 Trendy Tassel Earrings & How To Wear Them
Every so often a trend comes around that is simply too cute to pass up. This year it’s the year of the tassel, with everything from shoes, pillows, tanks, bags, and earrings rocking the trend. The perfect mix of fun and flirty, tassel earrings are playful enough to wear with a casual daytime outfit and elegant enough to compliment a dressier nighttime look. Tassel earrings are versatile, coming in many different sizes, shapes, colours, and patterns that compliment a variety of face shapes.
Here are a few looks we pulled to inspire your next outfit:
For a Playful Day Poolside
Image via Annabelle Fleur
Misa Solid Tassel Earrings, $124.57 CAD, Shopbop
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings, approx $61 CAD, Baublebar
Cordelia Tassel Hoop Earring, $24 CAD, Urban Outfitters
For a Casual Weekend Brunch
Vanessa Mooney – The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings, $58.39 CAD, Shopbop
Oscar de la Renta Short Tassel Earrings, $447.67 CAD, Shopbop
Mini Gem Pinata Tassel Earrings, approx $46 CAD, Baublebar
For Your Next Girl’s Night Out
Image via Pinterest
Shashi – Mia Tassel Fan Earrings, $54.50 CAD, Shopbop
Chan Luu – Chain Tassel Earrings, $110.30 CAD, Shopbop
For Explorations on Your Next Beachside Vacation
Image via Gary Peper Girl
Serefina Tassel Earrings, $85.64 CAD, Shopbop
Rebecca Minkoff – Utopia Tassel Chandelier Earrings, $89.02 CAD, Shopbop
Striped Crispin Ball Drop Earrings, approx $41 CAD, Bauble Bar
For the Red Carpet Soiree
Image via Associated Press
ASOS Statement Tassel Earrings, $16.30 CAD, ASOS
River Island Large Stud Tassel Dangle Earrings, $24.45 CAD, ASOS
Oscar de la Renta – Classic Long Tassel Earrings, $512.55 CAD, Shopbop
For a Bridal, Birthday, or Tea Party
Image via Dawn P. Darnell
Crispin Drops, $48 CAD, Bauble Bar
Artemis Tassel Earring, $34 CAD, Bauble Bar
Catalina Tassel Earrings, $42 CAD, Bauble Bar
Gabriela Stud Fringe Drops, $48 CAD, Bauble Bar
