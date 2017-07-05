5 Trendy Tassel Earrings & How To Wear Them

Every so often a trend comes around that is simply too cute to pass up. This year it’s the year of the tassel, with everything from shoes, pillows, tanks, bags, and earrings rocking the trend. The perfect mix of fun and flirty, tassel earrings are playful enough to wear with a casual daytime outfit and elegant enough to compliment a dressier nighttime look. Tassel earrings are versatile, coming in many different sizes, shapes, colours, and patterns that compliment a variety of face shapes.

Here are a few looks we pulled to inspire your next outfit:

For a Playful Day Poolside

Image via Annabelle Fleur

Misa Solid Tassel Earrings, $124.57 CAD, Shopbop

Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings, approx $61 CAD, Baublebar

Cordelia Tassel Hoop Earring, $24 CAD, Urban Outfitters

For a Casual Weekend Brunch

Vanessa Mooney – The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings, $58.39 CAD, Shopbop

Oscar de la Renta Short Tassel Earrings, $447.67 CAD, Shopbop

Mini Gem Pinata Tassel Earrings, approx $46 CAD, Baublebar

For Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Image via Pinterest

Shashi – Mia Tassel Fan Earrings, $54.50 CAD, Shopbop

Chan Luu – Chain Tassel Earrings, $110.30 CAD, Shopbop

For Explorations on Your Next Beachside Vacation

Image via Gary Peper Girl

Serefina Tassel Earrings, $85.64 CAD, Shopbop

Rebecca Minkoff – Utopia Tassel Chandelier Earrings, $89.02 CAD, Shopbop

Striped Crispin Ball Drop Earrings, approx $41 CAD, Bauble Bar

For the Red Carpet Soiree

Image via Associated Press

ASOS Statement Tassel Earrings, $16.30 CAD, ASOS

River Island Large Stud Tassel Dangle Earrings, $24.45 CAD, ASOS

Oscar de la Renta – Classic Long Tassel Earrings, $512.55 CAD, Shopbop

For a Bridal, Birthday, or Tea Party

Image via Dawn P. Darnell

Crispin Drops, $48 CAD, Bauble Bar

Artemis Tassel Earring, $34 CAD, Bauble Bar

Catalina Tassel Earrings, $42 CAD, Bauble Bar

Gabriela Stud Fringe Drops, $48 CAD, Bauble Bar

