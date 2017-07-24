Drugstore Finds I’m Loving (For Less Than $10!)

Image via AOL

I am a major beauty and skincare product junkie. I am not exaggerating when I say my bathroom cabinets are absolutely packed with cleansers, toners, my ‘overflow’ makeup, hair care… you name it. I’m addicted to trying new products! But my favourite place to shop for my next holy grail is and always will be the drugstore. Apart from the obvious convenience, there’s a special thrill in browsing the crowded shelves in the beauty aisle and looking for things you’ve never heard of. And while Sephora will always have a special place in my heart, you just can’t beat finding a product that truly works wonders AND doesn’t break the bank!

In case you don’t quite feel the same way about sifting through options and the trial and error of the hunt, I’ve put together some of my favourite current drugstore products – all ringing in at less than $10. Take a look below!

NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream, $7.99 CAD, London Drugs – I am obsessed with these lip creams. As a huge fan of the Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid lipsticks I was ecstatic to find something similar (though less drying!) with a great colour selection and true matte finish for one third of the price!

e.l.f. Studio Eyebrow Kit, $3.99 CAD, London Drugs – This wax and powder eyebrow kit is such a steal, I tell everyone about it! Aside from being a mere four dollars, it’s so foolproof and easy to use, it’s replaced my Anastasia Brow Definer!

Skin Republic Bubble Purifying + Charcoal Face Mask, $9 CAD, Shoppers Drug Mart – You’ve seen these masks on Instagram and now you can try them yourself. While personally, I refuse to snap any pics during the process, this mask is an experience! Enjoy the bubbles as your pores get scrubbed and your black heads get banished.

Physicians Formula Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Serum, $9.99 CAD, London Drugs – I just love a product that pulls double duty. As a girl who wears liner every day AND has stubby little lashes, this product has been incredible! The liner goes on smooth and easy and the serum really does keep lashes soft and promote growth.

göt2b Powder’ful Volumizing Styling Powder, $6.99 CAD, London Drugs – Don’t let the cheesy photo fool you – this powder is AMAZING. It creates a bit of texture and grit in your hair, perfect for adding volume if you have super slippery strands like I do. It’s also perfect for creating full, thick braids that stay put all day, without the crustiness of hairspray! And at the same price as a cold pressed juice how could you go wrong?

What drugstore products have you stumbled upon recently?

