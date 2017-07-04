Game, Set, Match: 7 Matching Sets To Rock All Summer

If there’s one style icon that’s made a major comeback recently, it’s Cher Horowitz from the always iconic, 90’s favourite Clueless. If you were a fashion lover even in your earlier years, you may have (like me) lusted after Cher’s digitalized closet as well as her perfectly matching two piece sets.

Lucky for all of us, matching sets are back and better than ever — and what better way to cut down on prep time while still ending up looking perfectly put together? Afraid of looking too “matchy”? That’s why this look is perfect for warm weather — break up the monotony with a flash of skin like cut out pieces or a crop top. This look is big, so shake off any outdated ideas of over matching: Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Olivia Palermo are just a few of the celebs joining Cher on the matching set band-wagon. So I guess what I’m trying to say is…too matchy? As if!

Buttoned Floral Mini Skirt, $14.99 CAD, Forever 21 and Floral Crop Top, $8.99 CAD, Forever 21

Striped Mini Skirt, $19.99 CAD, Forever 21 and Boxy Striped Top, $14.99 CAD, Forever 21

Classy Sassy Set, $92.40 – $94.50 CAD, Free People

Whitney Striped Pants Set, $131.93 CAD, Free People

Tie-Shoulder Set, $84 CAD, Abercrombie & Fitch

Beach Floaty Co-ord Top in Wispy Print, $40.76 CAD, ASOS and Beach Floaty Co-ord Short in Wispy Print, $44.83 CAD, ASOS

Monki Rose Print Denim Jacket, $122.27 CAD, ASOS and Monki Rose Print Highwaist Shorts, $61.14 CAD, ASOS

