Perfect Bralettes For Peek-A-Boo Shirts

It’s summer time, and low cut armholes, open backs, and plunging necklines are everywhere. And while it can be great to bare some skin, these shirts also offer a great opportunity to show off all the gorgeous bralettes we’ve been seeing in stores!

While it could be classified as underwear – these bralettes are just too cute to keep under wraps! Keep it subtle with a tiny glimpse of a lace at your neckline or go all out with a strappy neon piece under a backless shirt. The options are endless! So lose the idea that these adorable accessories are lingerie, and start thinking of them as the statement piece of your outfit. Added bonus? These pieces are so wildly comfortable – you might never go back to a normal bra again.

Talula Monterey Bralette, $25 CAD, Aritzia

Cosabella Soft Bra, $39.50 CAD, Aritzia

Dream Angels Lace Wrap Bralette, $45.43 CAD, Victoria’s Secret

Lace & Mesh Long Line Bralette, $45.43 CAD, Victoria’s Secret

Truly Madly Deeply Halter, $48.26 CAD, Free People

Saha Strappy Seamless Bra, $29 CAD, Urban Outfitters

Caterina Underwire Bra, $63.50 CAD, Free People

