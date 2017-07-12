Refreshing Summertime Sips & Pretty Glass Tumblers To Serve Them In
Originally posted May 31, 2016. Updated July 12, 2017.
When it comes to summertime drinks, I’m a fruity, drinks with an umbrella kinda girl. Lemonade, iced tea, fresh juice, or those juice and fizzy water combos, they’re all up my alley. I’m no bartender extraordinaire so my drinks are pretty PG13. For me, the fun is experimenting with juice, sparkling water, tea and herbs to put together a delicious and refreshing concoction. Whenever I go out to restaurants, I love perusing the zero proofs section of the drink menu because there’s always interesting combinations I’ve never thought of.
Lately, I’ve been especially inspired by combining juice or lemonade with herbs like thyme, basil or mint. It’s amazing how herbs can upgrade and add complexity to your drink. It’ll definitely impress your guests if you plan on hosting summer BBQs this season. Serving it up in a pretty glass tumbler with a cute printed paper straw doesn’t hurt either. I’m dying to experiment and play with the drink recipes below and sip them from pretty glasses. Cheers!
Sparkling Thyme Lemonade via WomensDay
Ginger Peach Soda via Country Living
Homemade Hawaiian Ginger Ale via Bon Appetit
Pomegranate Mojito Mocktail via BBC Good Food
Gold Pineapple Cup Large, $22 CAD, Chapters Indigo
Golden Transfer Glass Tumbler, $3.90 CAD, Zara Home
Granada Juice Glass, $10 CAD, Anthropologie
Organic Shaped Glassware, $24 to $32 CAD, West Elm
