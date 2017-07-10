Shine On: 10 Perfect Sunnies Less Than $20

Photo via ASOS

Sunglasses are everyone’s favourite summer accessory. And while I couldn’t be more pleased that the ultramassive glasses of earlier years are finally going out of style, I admit I do like to go big or go home when it comes to my collection – I have more than a dozen pairs in my regular rotation.

I know what you’re thinking – wouldn’t it be better to invest in one classic pair that you can wear with everything? Well, I’ve got good news for you: you don’t have to choose! With bargain sunnies being sold everywhere (with surprisingly good UV protection) you can snatch up as many different looks as your heart desires. Sunglasses are an awesome opportunity to experiment with new looks with no risk, so try something out of your comfort zone. Just remember, no matter how cool you feel or how much you’re feeling your look – no shades inside – being unable to see where you’re going isn’t a good look for anyone!

Aerie Round Sunglasses, $15.40 CAD, American Eagle Outfitters

AEO Bar Top Sunglasses, $19.30 CAD, American Eagle Outfitters

New Look Metal Bar Front Sunglasses, $18.32 CAD, ASOS

ASOS Cat Eye Sunglasses With Metal Sandwich In Marble With Flash Lens, $16.30 CAD, ASOS

7X Hexagon Shaped Sunglasses, $16.30 CAD, ASOS

Shames, $16 CAD, ALDO

Bruyssel, $16 CAD, ALDO

Sunglasses, $14.99 CAD, H&M

Sabbatino, $11.99 CAD, Call it Spring

Qilalla, $16 CAD, ALDO

