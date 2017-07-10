The Style Spy

Sign up for our Newsletter

Steals & Deals
Jul 10, 2017

Shine On: 10 Perfect Sunnies Less Than $20

New Look Metal Bar Front Sunglasses 2Photo via ASOS

Sunglasses are everyone’s favourite summer accessory. And while I couldn’t be more pleased that the ultramassive glasses of earlier years are finally going out of style, I admit I do like to go big or go home when it comes to my collection – I have more than a dozen pairs in my regular rotation.

I know what you’re thinking – wouldn’t it be better to invest in one classic pair that you can wear with everything? Well, I’ve got good news for you: you don’t have to choose! With bargain sunnies being sold everywhere (with surprisingly good UV protection) you can snatch up as many different looks as your heart desires. Sunglasses are an awesome opportunity to experiment with new looks with no risk, so try something out of your comfort zone. Just remember, no matter how cool you feel or how much you’re feeling your look – no shades inside – being unable to see where you’re going isn’t a good look for anyone!

Aerie Round SunglassesAerie Round Sunglasses, $15.40 CAD, American Eagle Outfitters

AEO Bar Top SunglassesAEO Bar Top Sunglasses, $19.30 CAD, American Eagle Outfitters

New Look Metal Bar Front SunglassesNew Look Metal Bar Front Sunglasses, $18.32 CAD, ASOS

ASOS Cat Eye Sunglasses With Metal Sandwich In Marble With Flash LensASOS Cat Eye Sunglasses With Metal Sandwich In Marble With Flash Lens, $16.30 CAD, ASOS

7X Hexagon Shaped Sunglasses7X Hexagon Shaped Sunglasses, $16.30 CAD, ASOS

Shames AldoShames, $16 CAD, ALDO

Bruyssel AldoBruyssel, $16 CAD, ALDO

Sunglasses H&MSunglasses, $14.99 CAD, H&M

Sabbatino Call it SpringSabbatino, $11.99 CAD, Call it Spring

 Qilalla ALDOQilalla, $16 CAD, ALDO

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram



,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.