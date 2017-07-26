Stylish & Functional Laptop Cases For Work, Travel & Everything In Between

Laptops make it easy to get work done and watch Netflix from just about anywhere. It’s so nice to have the option of packing up your laptop and heading to a cafe for a change of scenery or take it as you jet off for a holiday. Laptops, however, are not the cheapest accessory so it’s important to keep them safe and protected while on the go.

Depending on what you’re looking for, you’ve got a ton of options for toting your laptop around; bags, backpacks, sleeves, and cases. Depending on your lifestyle, you can go for something like a backpack for taking your laptop on adventures and for student life or opt for a tote or laptop bag for your 9 to 5.

You may want something just to protect your laptop itself, like a sleeve or hard case so you can slide it into another one of your bags or you may want an all-in-one that acts as your laptop bag and purse.While your laptop bag or case is protecting your device you still want it to look cute too, right?

Whatever your needs are, check out these laptop bags and case options for style and functionality:

Pirewien – Structured Laptop Bag, $65 CAD, ALDO – It’s got a removable padded envelope and plenty of pockets to keep your charger and other devices safe and in place.

Pop Quiz Backpack, $89.99 CAD, Herschel Supply

Incase Hardshell Case for Macbook Pro Retina 13” – Rose Quartz, $59.95 CAD, Chapters Indigo

Emma Laptop & Tablet Bag, approx $125 CAD, Jill-E Designs

Laptop Sleeve, $36 CAD, Society6

ExtraStudio Leather Sleeve with Personal Initials, $115.30 CAD available in multiple sizes, Etsy

