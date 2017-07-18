Trend Report: Pom-Pom Statement Earrings

I love a good pom-pom detail, don’t you? They’re so fun! Playful embellishments are often on accessories like handbags and sandals or as hems on tops, skirts, and dresses but the newest, most popular way to wear a pom-pom is with a colourful, statement earring. The colourful baubles are just made for hot, summer days and sunny evenings on a patio drinking rosé. They will easily inject any of your summer outfits with fun and whimsy, including the most basic outfits such as a white tee and a pair of denim cut-offs. Check out a few of our favourite pom-pom earrings here.

Pom-Pom Drop Earring Set, $7.90 CAD, Forever 21

ALDO Blush Faux Fur Pom Pom Earrings, $20.38 CAD, ASOS

Celebrated Multi Colour Pom Pom Earrings, approx $12.89 CAD, Lulus

Windsor Black Pom Duster Earrings, approx $14 CAD, Windsor Store

