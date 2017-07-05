Trendy Wedding Outfits to Try This Season

Weddings are a tough occasion to dress for especially if you have multiple nuptials to attend (I’ve heard as high as 11 weddings in one summer!) Most of us want to look and feel our best without accidentally outshining the bride. Luckily, there are several trends this season that you can safely rock at the wedding and wear with confidence without overshadowing the bride on her big day. Here is our roundup of wedding outfits to try this season:

Jumpsuit

Maximum comfort for sitting, eating, drinking, and dancing.

Teara, $419 CAD, Ted Baker

Marilyn Jumpsuit, approx $504 CAD, Anthropologie

Stripes

The classic pattern that never goes out of style.

Frieda, $381 CAD, Ted Baker

Tropical

Top off a fun tropical print with this season’s trendiest accessory – a pair of tassel earrings.

Hot Tropics Black Lace Embroidered Off-The-Shoulder Dress, approx $82 CAD, Lulus

Milos One-Shoulder Mini Dress, approx $230 CAD, Anthropologie

Cocktail

An Audrey Hepburn-approved gown for your next black tie affair.

Gardner Dress, approx $501 CAD, Reformation

Ruffles

Bring out your inner dancing lady emoji with this red ruffled dress.

Keepsake Aster Red Midi Dress, approx $195 CAD, Lulus

Vintage-Inspired

For the 50s fanatic.

Milagros, $75 CAD, Boutique 1861

Silk Embroidery

The perfect embroidered wedding-guest dress that can double up for a garden party

Navy Garden Maxi Dress, approx $307 CAD, Anthropologie

Rd & Koko High Neck Floral Embroidered Shift Dress, $61.14 CAD, ASOS

Pants

When in doubt, glam it up with a well-tailored pantsuit.

Mara Hoffman Majorca Wide-legs, approx $342 CAD, Anthropologie

Babaton Conan Pant, $135 CAD, Aritzia

