Jul 5, 2017

Trendy Wedding Outfits to Try This Season

Weddings are a tough occasion to dress for especially if you have multiple nuptials to attend (I’ve heard as high as 11 weddings in one summer!) Most of us want to look and feel our best without accidentally outshining the bride. Luckily, there are several trends this season that you can safely rock at the wedding and wear with confidence without overshadowing the bride on her big day. Here is our roundup of wedding outfits to try this season:

Jumpsuit

Maximum comfort for sitting, eating, drinking, and dancing.

Ted Baker - TearaTeara, $419 CAD, Ted Baker

Marilyn JumpsuitMarilyn Jumpsuit, approx $504 CAD, Anthropologie

Stripes

The classic pattern that never goes out of style.

FRIEDAFrieda, $381 CAD, Ted Baker

Tropical

Top off a fun tropical print with this season’s trendiest accessory – a pair of tassel earrings.

Hot TropicsHot Tropics Black Lace Embroidered Off-The-Shoulder Dress, approx $82 CAD, Lulus

MilosMilos One-Shoulder Mini Dress, approx $230 CAD, Anthropologie

Cocktail

An Audrey Hepburn-approved gown for your next black tie affair.

GARDNER_DRESS_BLACK_4Gardner Dress, approx $501 CAD, Reformation  

Ruffles

Bring out your inner dancing lady emoji with this red ruffled dress.

Keepsake Aster DressKeepsake Aster Red Midi Dress, approx $195 CAD, Lulus

Vintage-Inspired

For the 50s fanatic.

https://1861.ca/collections/robes/products/milagrosMilagros, $75 CAD, Boutique 1861

Silk Embroidery

The perfect embroidered wedding-guest dress that can double up for a garden party

AnthropologieNavy Garden Maxi Dress, approx $307 CAD, Anthropologie

ASOS - Embroidered DressRd & Koko High Neck Floral Embroidered Shift Dress, $61.14 CAD, ASOS

Pants

When in doubt, glam it up with a well-tailored pantsuit.

Mara Hoffman Wide-LegMara Hoffman Majorca Wide-legs, approx $342 CAD, Anthropologie

Conan PantBabaton Conan Pant, $135 CAD, Aritzia

