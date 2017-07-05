Trendy Wedding Outfits to Try This Season
Weddings are a tough occasion to dress for especially if you have multiple nuptials to attend (I’ve heard as high as 11 weddings in one summer!) Most of us want to look and feel our best without accidentally outshining the bride. Luckily, there are several trends this season that you can safely rock at the wedding and wear with confidence without overshadowing the bride on her big day. Here is our roundup of wedding outfits to try this season:
Jumpsuit
Maximum comfort for sitting, eating, drinking, and dancing.
Teara, $419 CAD, Ted Baker
Marilyn Jumpsuit, approx $504 CAD, Anthropologie
Stripes
The classic pattern that never goes out of style.
Frieda, $381 CAD, Ted Baker
Tropical
Top off a fun tropical print with this season’s trendiest accessory – a pair of tassel earrings.
Hot Tropics Black Lace Embroidered Off-The-Shoulder Dress, approx $82 CAD, Lulus
Milos One-Shoulder Mini Dress, approx $230 CAD, Anthropologie
Cocktail
An Audrey Hepburn-approved gown for your next black tie affair.
Gardner Dress, approx $501 CAD, Reformation
Ruffles
Bring out your inner dancing lady emoji with this red ruffled dress.
Keepsake Aster Red Midi Dress, approx $195 CAD, Lulus
Vintage-Inspired
For the 50s fanatic.
Milagros, $75 CAD, Boutique 1861
Silk Embroidery
The perfect embroidered wedding-guest dress that can double up for a garden party
Navy Garden Maxi Dress, approx $307 CAD, Anthropologie
Rd & Koko High Neck Floral Embroidered Shift Dress, $61.14 CAD, ASOS
Pants
When in doubt, glam it up with a well-tailored pantsuit.
Mara Hoffman Majorca Wide-legs, approx $342 CAD, Anthropologie
Babaton Conan Pant, $135 CAD, Aritzia
Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram