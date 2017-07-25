We’ve all heard the old adage for the bride-to-be: something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. The first three are often easy to fulfill, but it’s often the ‘something blue’ part that gets rather tricky. And frankly, the something blue — symbolizing purity, love and fidelity — seems like a big deal! For the traditionalists, here are some subtle and not-so-subtle ways to incorporate something blue on your wedding day.

Kate Spade New York Sala Pump, approx $421.21 CAD, Nordstrom – Shoes are often a fun and easy way to wear something blue on your wedding day. While a lot of us dream about Carrie Bradshaw’s jewel-encrusted blue Manolo’s in the first Sex and the City movie, let’s face it, the $525 price tag (more like $900+) is just as fictional as the movie and would put a serious dent in any wedding budget. These Kate Spade options are classic and ladylike and available in a beautiful jewel-toned blue. But the piece de resistance on this shoe is of course the bow detail.

Convertible Strapless Bra, $24.99 CAD, La Vie en Rose – While you might not be able to find an overt way to incorporate something blue in your wedding day outfit, who says you can’t sport something blue behind the scenes? This multi-way bra in illusion blue is perfect as a wedding day undergarment and the many blissful days after.

Nails Inc Gel Effect in Baker Street Cobalt Blue, $17 CAD, Sephora – My bestie painted her toes in navy blue for her wedding and I thought it was brilliant. It’s a quick and easy way to incorporate blue on your special day without spending a lot.

Lilian Bib, approx $52 CAD, Bauble Bar – If you plan on changing into a short cocktail number for after dinner dancing, a statement necklace with blue jewels is a great way to add colour, glamour and tradition to your ensemble.

Christie Pear-Shaped Earrings, $75 CAD, Swarovski – These sparkly studs are an easy and subtle way to sport a hint of blue. The best part is you can easily wear these post wedding as well.

Wedding Belles Charla, approx $198 CAD, Kate Spade New York – Even the bride has a few essentials to carry with her on her wedding day. A small blue satin clutch fulfills your something blue wishes while being functional and practical.

