5 Amazing Eco-Friendly Beauty Products To Try Today

Earth Day has come and gone but there are little ways we can improve our environmental impact every day. And with so many beauty companies dedicating themselves to environmental advocacy, there’s absolutely no need to sacrifice quality or even pay a higher cost to pick a green beauty product! In case you’re unsure of where to start, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite eco-friendly beauty finds to help you look and feel your best — all while taking care of mother nature.

1. Burt’s Bees Lipsticks

Say hello to 14 beautiful on-trend shades of moisture rich, 100% natural lipstick. Added bonus? Even the packaging is recyclable.

Burt’s Bees Lipstick, $9.99 CAD, London Drugs

2. Lush’s Charity Pot

You can’t go wrong when it comes to Lush products – this brand’s commitment to the environment is evident in everything they do. The Charity Pot is a particularly impressive example – a wonderfully moisturizing, delicately fragranced lotion made with ingredients sourced from their Sustainable Lush Fund projects. 100% of the price is also donated to grassroots organizations working towards environmental conservation, animal welfare and human rights.

Charity Pot, $7.95 CAD, Lush

3. tarte’s Maracuja Creaseless Concealer

This concealer has a creamy, airbrush effect and gets a lot of buzz for its ability to stay put all day without creasing or flaking. But did you know it’s also made with eco-friendly and cruelty-free ingredients? On top of that, this concealer is waterproof, dermatologist tested, and even vegan friendly.

Maracuja Creaseless Concealer ,$31 CAD, tarte

4. Physician’s Formula Natural Origin Mascara

While Physician’s Formula is typically known as the “sensitive skin” friendly brand, they’re environmentally friendly too! This impressive mascara is made up of 70% ingredients from local farms, while also featuring a 100% recyclable eco-brush. It’s also been said to be great for weak lashes and/or sensitive eyes.

Organic wear® 100% Natural Origin Mascara, $14.99 CAD, London Drugs

5. EcoTools 6 Piece Starter Set

EcoTools is proof you don’t have to sacrifice quality when trying to make an ethical choice. These outstanding brushes are environmentally friendly as they come. Products are PETA certified, created with recycled materials and renewable bamboo, and packaged with tree-free paper. This 6 piece starter set contains brushes for powder/blush, concealer, full shadow, spoolie, angled liner and a cosmetic bag – all for less than $20!

EcoTools 6 Piece Starter Set, 19.99 CAD, London Drugs

What eco-friendly beauty brands are you loving? Let us know in the comments below!

