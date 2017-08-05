5 Lingerie Brands Making Waves In The Industry

As it goes with anything in fashion, tastes are quickly evolving due to new players, new trends, and new influences such as current “it” girls. Tastes and attitudes towards lingerie are quickly changing especially from younger audiences. Instead of focusing on fit and support when shopping for bras, many consumers are focused on feeling comfortable and sexy. An important new trend for many are undergarments that can double as beach wear, night wear, lounge wear, and comfortable weekend wear. This is certainly the case with the rise in bodysuits and loose-fitting bralettes making a comeback in a huge way.

Here are a few brands doing cool things to keep an eye on:

Bluebella Lingerie

Bluebella is a fashion-led luxurious lingerie & nightwear brand that is designed to redefine sensuality, with modernity at its core. You may have seen these truly sensual designs all over Instagram – at festivals and as progressive loungewear. Check out Bluebella if you’re looking for lingerie for a special occasion, or just want to get in touch with your femininity.

Shipping to Canada is free if you spend over 40 pounds.

Emerson Thong Ivory, approx $37 CAD, Bluebella

Emerson Bra Ivory, approx $77 CAD, Bluebella

Abigail Shirt & Short Set, approx $59 CAD, Bluebella

Sephy Chemise Ivory, approx $36 CAD, Bluebella

Mary Young

Designer Mary Young is making waves in the lingerie scene with a line of trendy, feminine and relaxed undergarments and loungewear that embodies the modern woman’s lifestyle. Both fashionable and comfortable, this line of Canadian made lingerie was born to empower females to embrace their individuality and to encourage appreciation of the natural body.

Dawn Bra, $74 CAD, Mary Young

Parker Bra, $82 CAD, Mary Young

FW17 Backless Thong Bodysuit, $66 CAD, Mary Young

Contrast Bra, $78 CAD, Mary Young

Fortknight Lingerie

Fortknight is a local Toronto-based company that is manufactured in-house in Parkdale Village, by highly trained technicians who carefully craft the highest quality undergarments. Their belief that clothing should be designed to last shines through, resulting in carefully designed and technically made undergarments free from unnecessary embellishments. Both the precision in their approach and the materials chosen are based on their ability to offer high performance and durability while being light, delicate, and comfortable.

Luna Longline (Pale Pink/Ivory), $109 CAD, Fortknight

Vega Longline (Vermillion), $120 CAD, Fortknight

Ivy Seamless Bodysuit (Black), $185 CAD, Fortknight

Charlie Paille

Charlie Paille is a lingerie line designed and made in Canada with the intention to make women feel comfortable and sexy. This line comes from the mind of a former professional model who turned her passion into a reality.

Alyce’s Bralette, $49 CAD, Charlie Paille

Delilah’s Bralette, $49 CAD, Charlie Paille

The Frankie’s High Waisted Panty, $30 CAD, Charlie Paille

With Love Lingerie

Another Toronto based company, With Love Lingerie features handmade bralettes, sheer panties, bodysuits, gowns in both plus size and petite sizing. Design and production are both kept in Canada as part of Canada’s fast-growing fashion community.

Ce Soir Bralette, $52 CAD, With Love Lingerie

Lilly Bralette, $58 CAD, With Love Lingerie

Mercy Lace Bralette, $60 CAD, With Love Lingerie

Follow Winnie on Twitter and Instagram