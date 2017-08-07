7 Swoon-Worthy Sports Bras You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere

Sports bras have come a long way. With gorgeous, intricate backs, sexy cut-outs and long-lines, sports bras are looking so chic, you hardly want to cover them up — so don’t! Add to your athleisure wardrobe by incorporating your sports bra into your street wear. Some of the long-line bras can be worn as crop tops, while the others make for cute peekaboo looks when paired with open backs, oversized armholes or low-cut shirts. To keep your look modern, make sure you’re aware of your colour scheme — while bright workout wear may be cute for the gym, it can be harder to work into an everyday street chic outfit. Interested? Take a look at some of the sports bras we’re currently coveting!

Free To Be Zen Bra, $54 CAD, Lululemon

Pushing Limits Bra, $64 CAD, Lululemon

Aerie Play Mixed Mesh Sports Bra, $50.66 CAD, American Eagle Outfitters

Low Impact- Sports Bra, $20.90 CAD, Forever 21

Victoria Sport Lace-Up Sport Bra, $24.50 CAD, Victoria’s Secret

Free People Movement B Natural City Slicker Sports Bra, $57.06 CAD

Reebok Strappy Sports Bra in Black, $71.33 CAD, ASOS

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Instagram