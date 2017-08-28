The Style Spy

Aug 28, 2017

Aritzia Warehouse Sale: August 30th – September 4th Vancouver Convention Centre – West

You know the drill, 50-90% off original retail on your favourite Aritzia brands such as Wilfred, Community, Babaton, Talula, TNA, Wilfred Free, Auxiliary and more! It includes Spring/Summer AND Fall/Winter merchandise, along with denim, shoes and accessories.

Aritzia Warehouse sales are legendary, here are some tips to get your shop on:

  1. The Early Bird Gets the Worm: Get there early, doors open at 7 AM
  2. You snooze, you lose: If you like it, grab it!
  3. Easy Does It: Dress lightly with clothes and shoes that slip on and off easily
  4. Undercover Agent: Consider your under garments– communal fitting rooms only!
  5. Eye on the prize: When in the fitting rooms, look around. What’s not right for someone else, might be right for you!
  6. In the Bag: Small purse or no purse, if possible. Bag check is at the door.
  7. If at first you don’t succeed: Come back often. New product is added all day, every day.
  8. Failure is not an option: They take cash, debit and credit.

www.aritzia.com/warehousesale

